"Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later" is just one of the many streaming offerings in August.

"Marvel's The Defenders": Superheroes Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Iron Fist (Finn Jones), Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Luke Cage (Mike Colter) come together to battle a criminal organization in this series. (Netflix)

"Naked": Marlon Wayans stars as a man who wakes up naked in an elevator on the day of his wedding -- over and over again "Groundhogs Day" style. (Netflix)

"Maz Jobrani: Immigrant": The standup comic, who as a child fled the Iranian Revolution with his family to move to the U.S., debuts a new hour-long comedy special. (Netflix)

"Gold": "Game of Thrones" cast member Maisie Williams stars in this dramedy about a man who returns home after a 10-year absence to reconnect with his ex-wife and their daughter. (Netflix)

"The Addams Family": A family that scares together stays together in this 1991 comedy film based on the 1960s TV series, which first originated as a comic. (Netflix)

"Once Upon a Time" season 6: This series about a small town in Maine where fairy tales come true is magical to fans. (Netflix)

"Sing": Animals come out to perform in this 3D-animated film about a music competition. (Netflix)

"I Am Sam": Sean Penn stars as a mentally challenged father fighting for custody of his daughter in this heartwarming drama. (Netflix)

"Voltron: Legendary Defender" Season 3: This animated series follows the adventures of a group that must learn to work together to form the giant robot Voltron, and use it to defeat an evil empire. (Netflix)

"Ali": Michael Bent and Will Smith star as Sonny Liston and Muhammad Ali in this 2001 biopic. (Hulu)

"Arthur": Dudley Moore stars as a wealthy alcoholic who falls for a poor woman played by Liza Minnelli. (Hulu)

"Bad Boys": Martin Lawrence and Will Smith star as a pair of Miami police officers on the hunt for stolen drugs in this buddy cop action film. (Hulu)

"Florence Foster Jenkins": Meryl Streep stars as real life New York heiress Florence Foster Jenkins, whose love of singing opera didn't quite match up to her skill. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"The Big Chill": Between the acting and the soundtrack, this film about a group college friends who gather together after losing one of their own has become a classic. (Hulu)

"Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure": A pair of teens use a time machine to try and prepare for a historical presentation. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Clueless": As if there is any teen comedy funnier than this film starring Stacey Dash and Alicia Silverstone as a pair of entitled friends who try to help a classmate become more popular. (Hulu)

"Dead Zone": Christopher Walken stars as a man who awakens from a coma to discover he has psychic ability. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Good Karma": This seductive medical drama is set in a coastal town in tropical South India, following the story of young doctor who arrives in India looking for a job and a distraction from her heartbreak. (Acorn TV)

"Ghost": Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze star as a couple whose love survives the grave. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Girl With A Pearl Earring": History meets drama in this movie based on a book of the same title by Tracy Chevalier. Scarlett Johansson stars as a servant in the household of the 17th century Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer, played by Colin Firth. (HBO Now)

"Hey Arnold! The Movie": The popular Nickelodeon animated television series gets the big screen treatment in this film about a struggle to save a community from a greedy developer.. (Hulu)

"Gimme Shelter": Vanessa Hudgens and James Earl Jones star in this drama about a pregnant teenager who finds compassion in a stranger. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"The Tick": This live action version of a comic character is already a fan favorite and a reboot of a cult classic. (Amazon Prime)

"All Dogs Go to Heaven": A dog returns from the dead to seek revenge on his killer and befriends an orphan girl. (Amazon Prime)

"Eve's Bayou": Secrets and lies follow a Louisiana family in this dramatic film, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Lynn Whitfield. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Saw": Strangers are at the mercy of a deadly game being played by a serial killer in this horror film that launched a franchise.(Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Teen Wolf": Michael J. Fox plays a teen who finds himself in a hairy situation when he learns of his family's werewolf lineage. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Waynes World 2": Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reprise their roles as young hosts of a public-access television cable TV show in this sequel. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Save the Last Dance": Julia Stiles and Sean Patrick Thomas play a young couple from two very different backgrounds in this dance drama. (Amazon Prime)

"Superbad": How has it been a decade since Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Jonah Hill and Michael Cera got into their shenanigans in this comedy? (Amazon Prime)

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them": Years before Harry Potter reads his book at school, writer Newt Scamander leads an exciting adventure to New York's secret community of witches and wizards. (HBO Now)

"Tango & Cash": Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell star in this action-packed film about a pair of police officers out to prove their innocence after they are framed. (HBO Now)

"The Incredible Hulk": Ed Norton stars as Bruce Banner -- a mild-mannered scientist you don't want to make angry -- in this 2008 comic book movie. (HBO Now)

"Jackie": Natalie Portman stars as First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in this acclaimed drama. (HBO Now)