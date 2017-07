Macaulay Culkin's hunky makeover has the internet swooning

Story highlights Culkin was spotted in public sporting a healthier new look

He was once so thin that is fueled rumors of drug abuse

(CNN) Judging by the internet's reaction to Macaulay Culkin's new look, some of you wouldn't mind being home alone with him.

The 36-year-old actor was recently seen out and about sporting a new look that includes dark rimmed glasses, a shorter hair style and a healthier physique.

recent pic of Mac! my man !! | #macaulayculkin #recent | A post shared by ⓜⓐⓒ > ⓨⓞⓤ (@macaulay.culkin) on Jul 25, 2017 at 11:02pm PDT

Gone is the gaunt appearance and shaggy hair that led to speculation a few years ago that he may have been addicted to drugs

It feels so good to know that Macaulay Culkin looks healthier and happier than ever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/httH3CatKX — regan (@reganeholmes) July 26, 2017

Culkin denounced the drug addiction rumors in an interview published in The Guardian last year , saying "no, I was not pounding six grand of heroin every month or whatever."

Read More