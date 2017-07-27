Breaking News

Macaulay Culkin's hunky makeover has the internet swooning

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:55 AM ET, Thu July 27, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Macaulay Culkin&#39;s new look is winning rave reviews from fans. The actor was spotted in July having gained weight and cut his hair. The child star, seen on the left in 2014, looked so gaunt in 2012 there was speculation he was on drugs - which he denied.
Photos: Celebrity transformations
Macaulay Culkin's new look is winning rave reviews from fans. The actor was spotted in July having gained weight and cut his hair. The child star, seen on the left in 2014, looked so gaunt in 2012 there was speculation he was on drugs - which he denied.
Hide Caption
1 of 23
Jonah Hill fans immediately noticed the actor&#39;s new summer bod for 2017 and applauded his fit overhaul as inspiring. Hill credited his recent slim down to advice from &quot;21 Jump Street&quot; co-star Channing Tatum.
Photos: Celebrity transformations
Jonah Hill fans immediately noticed the actor's new summer bod for 2017 and applauded his fit overhaul as inspiring. Hill credited his recent slim down to advice from "21 Jump Street" co-star Channing Tatum.
Hide Caption
2 of 23
&quot;Girls&quot; star Lena Dunham showed off a slimmer physique in March on the red carpet for the opening of celebrity fitness trainer Tracy Anderson&#39;s new studio in New York City.
Photos: Celebrity transformations
"Girls" star Lena Dunham showed off a slimmer physique in March on the red carpet for the opening of celebrity fitness trainer Tracy Anderson's new studio in New York City.
Hide Caption
3 of 23
Talk show host Wendy Williams lost 50 lbs over three years and said in February 2017 that she is keeping the weight off.
Photos: Celebrity transformations
Talk show host Wendy Williams lost 50 lbs over three years and said in February 2017 that she is keeping the weight off.
Hide Caption
4 of 23
Lil&#39; Kim, left, at a 2003 BET event, has stirred controversy over her changing appearance in the past, but these days she&#39;s unrecognizable -- and people are talking.
Photos: Celebrity transformations
Lil' Kim, left, at a 2003 BET event, has stirred controversy over her changing appearance in the past, but these days she's unrecognizable -- and people are talking.
Hide Caption
5 of 23
If you know Chris Hemsworth as the mighty Thor -- at left in 2011 -- his diminished size and scraggly face for the upcoming film &quot;In the Heart of the Sea&quot; might come as a shock. Hemsworth &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/chrishemsworth/status/668417450946375680/photo/1&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;tweeted the photo on the right Sunday&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;Just tried a new diet/training program called &#39;Lost At Sea.&#39; Wouldn&#39;t recommend it,&quot; he wrote.
Photos: Celebrity transformations
If you know Chris Hemsworth as the mighty Thor -- at left in 2011 -- his diminished size and scraggly face for the upcoming film "In the Heart of the Sea" might come as a shock. Hemsworth tweeted the photo on the right Sunday. "Just tried a new diet/training program called 'Lost At Sea.' Wouldn't recommend it," he wrote.
Hide Caption
6 of 23
&quot;Roseanne&quot; star John Goodman is known for his burly frame in addition to his acting chops. Goodman has slimmed down noticeably, as was evident at a screening of &quot;Trumbo&quot; in October. The photo on the left was snapped just a year earlier at a showing of &quot;The Gambler.&quot;
Photos: Celebrity transformations
"Roseanne" star John Goodman is known for his burly frame in addition to his acting chops. Goodman has slimmed down noticeably, as was evident at a screening of "Trumbo" in October. The photo on the left was snapped just a year earlier at a showing of "The Gambler."
Hide Caption
7 of 23
Shonda Rhimes, creator and producer of such hit shows as &quot;Grey&#39;s Anatomy,&quot; &quot;Scandal&quot; and &quot;How to Get Away with Murder,&quot; has undergone quite a transformation. She credits diet and exercise for her loss of more than 100 pounds.
Photos: Celebrity transformations
Shonda Rhimes, creator and producer of such hit shows as "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal" and "How to Get Away with Murder," has undergone quite a transformation. She credits diet and exercise for her loss of more than 100 pounds.
Hide Caption
8 of 23
Melissa McCarthy has been shedding weight, and she told Gayle King on &quot;CBS This Morning&quot; that she simply stopped stressing over it. &quot;I feel amazing ... and I finally said, &#39;Oh, for God&#39;s sake, stop worrying about it,&#39; and it may be the best thing I&#39;ve ever done,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.eonline.com/news/662747/melissa-mccarthy-reveals-weight-loss-secret-after-showing-slimmer-figure-and-it-sounds-pretty-easy&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;she said.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Celebrity transformations
Melissa McCarthy has been shedding weight, and she told Gayle King on "CBS This Morning" that she simply stopped stressing over it. "I feel amazing ... and I finally said, 'Oh, for God's sake, stop worrying about it,' and it may be the best thing I've ever done," she said.
Hide Caption
9 of 23
Filmmaker Kevin Smith in 2008, left, and in 2015. The director of &quot;Clerks&quot; and other movies tweeted last June that he has lost 85 pounds. His secret? Walking 5 miles every day and giving up sugary drinks.
Photos: Celebrity transformations
Filmmaker Kevin Smith in 2008, left, and in 2015. The director of "Clerks" and other movies tweeted last June that he has lost 85 pounds. His secret? Walking 5 miles every day and giving up sugary drinks.
Hide Caption
10 of 23
Matthew Lewis, who starred as the shy and unassuming Neville Longbottom in the &quot;Harry Potter&quot; movies, has grown into a strapping young man. He buffed up for roles as a soldier in &quot;Bluestone 42&quot; and an athlete in &quot;Me Before You.&quot;
Photos: Celebrity transformations
Matthew Lewis, who starred as the shy and unassuming Neville Longbottom in the "Harry Potter" movies, has grown into a strapping young man. He buffed up for roles as a soldier in "Bluestone 42" and an athlete in "Me Before You."
Hide Caption
11 of 23
Penn Jillette&lt;a href=&quot;http://greatideas.people.com/2015/04/08/penn-jillette-weight-loss-las-vegas-home/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; told People magazine &lt;/a&gt;there was no magic involved in his weight loss from 330 to 225 pounds. The performer, who is half of the illusionist act Penn &amp;amp; Teller, just changed his eating habits to shed 105 pounds and get his high blood pressure under control.
Photos: Celebrity transformations
Penn Jillette told People magazine there was no magic involved in his weight loss from 330 to 225 pounds. The performer, who is half of the illusionist act Penn & Teller, just changed his eating habits to shed 105 pounds and get his high blood pressure under control.
Hide Caption
12 of 23
Oh baby you! Rapper/DJ Biz Markie &lt;a href=&quot;http://theboombox.com/happy-birthday-biz-markie/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;celebrated his 51st birthday in better health&lt;/a&gt; on April 8 after shedding 140 pounds. He was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes a few years ago and &lt;a href=&quot;http://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/biz-markie-lost-140-pounds-wanted-live/story?id=27054146&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;said he changed his diet and shaped up in an attempt to get off of some of his diabetes medications. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Celebrity transformations
Oh baby you! Rapper/DJ Biz Markie celebrated his 51st birthday in better health on April 8 after shedding 140 pounds. He was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes a few years ago and said he changed his diet and shaped up in an attempt to get off of some of his diabetes medications.
Hide Caption
13 of 23
Singer Sam Smith is looking svelte these days (at left, arriving at an event March 14) and has credited nutritionist and author Amelia Freer with helping him change his diet and look.
Photos: Celebrity transformations
Singer Sam Smith is looking svelte these days (at left, arriving at an event March 14) and has credited nutritionist and author Amelia Freer with helping him change his diet and look.
Hide Caption
14 of 23
Actress Uma Thurman had some doing double-takes at the premiere for &quot;The Slap&quot; on Monday, February 9. The actress, 44, plays a TV writer in the U.S. update of the Australian show.
Photos: Celebrity transformations
Actress Uma Thurman had some doing double-takes at the premiere for "The Slap" on Monday, February 9. The actress, 44, plays a TV writer in the U.S. update of the Australian show.
Hide Caption
15 of 23
The transformation of Zach Galifianakis continued January 25 at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where the actor was barely recognizable from years past. What a difference some pounds and some facial hair can make. He first started slimming down in 2013, &lt;a href=&quot;http://teamcoco.com/video/zach-galifianakis-drinking&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;when he decided to stop drinking. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Celebrity transformations
The transformation of Zach Galifianakis continued January 25 at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where the actor was barely recognizable from years past. What a difference some pounds and some facial hair can make. He first started slimming down in 2013, when he decided to stop drinking.
Hide Caption
16 of 23
Kirstie Alley set out to lose 30 pounds in 2014, but she went above and beyond and lost 50. Alley, a paid spokeswoman for Jenny Craig, used the weight loss program to slim down over the past year. Although her size has fluctuated in the past, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.today.com/health/kirstie-alley-talks-50-pound-weight-loss-time-its-different-1D80404553&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Alley assured &quot;Today&#39;s&quot; Matt Lauer&lt;/a&gt; on January 5 that &quot;This time, it&#39;s different.&quot;
Photos: Celebrity transformations
Kirstie Alley set out to lose 30 pounds in 2014, but she went above and beyond and lost 50. Alley, a paid spokeswoman for Jenny Craig, used the weight loss program to slim down over the past year. Although her size has fluctuated in the past, Alley assured "Today's" Matt Lauer on January 5 that "This time, it's different."
Hide Caption
17 of 23
When Renee Zellweger arrived at the 2014 Elle Women in Hollywood awards October 20, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-2801157/renee-zellweger-looks-drastically-different-elle-event.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;some people said they couldn&#39;t&lt;/a&gt; recognize her. Perhaps that&#39;s because the &quot;Bridget Jones&quot; star has spent less time in the public eye recently; her last film credit was in 2010. That should change soon: Zellweger&#39;s next film, &quot;The Whole Truth,&quot; is due in 2015.
Photos: Celebrity transformations
When Renee Zellweger arrived at the 2014 Elle Women in Hollywood awards October 20, some people said they couldn't recognize her. Perhaps that's because the "Bridget Jones" star has spent less time in the public eye recently; her last film credit was in 2010. That should change soon: Zellweger's next film, "The Whole Truth," is due in 2015.
Hide Caption
18 of 23
Hip-hop artist Missy Elliott proved she can still work it as she flaunted a slimmed-down figure in October at the launch of designer Alexander Wang&#39;s line for H&amp;amp;M. Apparently, &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2011/06/24/missy-elliott-graves-disease-didnt-slow-me-down/&quot;&gt;an autoimmune disorder&lt;/a&gt; is not slowing down the &quot;supa dupa fly&quot; producer, who &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/MissyElliott/status/522950487306674177&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;tweeted a picture &lt;/a&gt;of herself in a workout cap that reads &quot;You Can&#39;t Workout With Us&quot; after performing at the runway show.
Photos: Celebrity transformations
Hip-hop artist Missy Elliott proved she can still work it as she flaunted a slimmed-down figure in October at the launch of designer Alexander Wang's line for H&M. Apparently, an autoimmune disorder is not slowing down the "supa dupa fly" producer, who tweeted a picture of herself in a workout cap that reads "You Can't Workout With Us" after performing at the runway show.
Hide Caption
19 of 23
&quot;#RichKids of Beverly Hills&quot; star E.J. Johnson lost 50 pounds in five weeks after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery.&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.people.com/article/e-j-johnson-undergoes-weight-loss-surgery&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; In September, he told People&lt;/a&gt; he is not setting a specific number in terms of his goal for weight loss.
Photos: Celebrity transformations
"#RichKids of Beverly Hills" star E.J. Johnson lost 50 pounds in five weeks after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery. In September, he told People he is not setting a specific number in terms of his goal for weight loss.
Hide Caption
20 of 23
Tom Arnold has lost about 90 pounds since his first child was born in 2013, and he was looking quite thin at the 2014 South by Southwest festival. He&#39;d actually lost the same amount of weight before but regained it when he didn&#39;t maintain healthier habits. After his son was born, he knew he needed to make a lasting change. &quot;I saw that little baby, and I thought, &#39;I gotta stay alive for as long as possible,&#39; &quot; Arnold said. &quot;That&#39;s a lifelong commitment.&quot;
Photos: Celebrity transformations
Tom Arnold has lost about 90 pounds since his first child was born in 2013, and he was looking quite thin at the 2014 South by Southwest festival. He'd actually lost the same amount of weight before but regained it when he didn't maintain healthier habits. After his son was born, he knew he needed to make a lasting change. "I saw that little baby, and I thought, 'I gotta stay alive for as long as possible,' " Arnold said. "That's a lifelong commitment."
Hide Caption
21 of 23
Jessica Simpson showed off a supersvelte look in &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m-apbPOVGrM&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a Weight Watchers ad &lt;/a&gt;released in February 2014. &quot;I was so insecure -- I couldn&#39;t even believe what I weighed,&quot; Simpson told &quot;Good Morning America.&quot; The singer/fashion mogul says she is feeling better than ever since giving birth to her second child.
Photos: Celebrity transformations
Jessica Simpson showed off a supersvelte look in a Weight Watchers ad released in February 2014. "I was so insecure -- I couldn't even believe what I weighed," Simpson told "Good Morning America." The singer/fashion mogul says she is feeling better than ever since giving birth to her second child.
Hide Caption
22 of 23
Christina Aguilera turned heads on the American Music Awards&#39; red carpet for two years in a row. At the awards ceremony in 2013, Aguilera surprised onlookers by arriving in a skin-tight white gown with revealing cutouts, displaying a much different look than her voluptuous appearance at the 2012 event.
Photos: Celebrity transformations
Christina Aguilera turned heads on the American Music Awards' red carpet for two years in a row. At the awards ceremony in 2013, Aguilera surprised onlookers by arriving in a skin-tight white gown with revealing cutouts, displaying a much different look than her voluptuous appearance at the 2012 event.
Hide Caption
23 of 23
01 celebrity transformation CULKIN SPLITjonah hill weightlosslena dunham transformation RESTRICTEDWendy Williams split Lil Kin then and now splitchris hemsworth transformationgoodman weightloss split - RESTRICTEDshonda rhimes transformationMelissa McCarthy 2015 splitkevin smith weight loss splitmatthew lewis01 Penn Jillette weight loss split 0410 RESTRICTEDRESTRICTED Biz Markie weight losssam smith weightloss - RESTRICTEDUma Thurman splitZach Galifianakis splitKirstie Alley before and after 2015Renee Zellweger 2014 splitmissy elliot transformation EJ Johnson weigh loss splittom arnold transformation 0402Jessica Simpson Weight Watchers split Feb 2014christinaaguilera.weightloss

Story highlights

  • Culkin was spotted in public sporting a healthier new look
  • He was once so thin that is fueled rumors of drug abuse

(CNN)Judging by the internet's reaction to Macaulay Culkin's new look, some of you wouldn't mind being home alone with him.

The 36-year-old actor was recently seen out and about sporting a new look that includes dark rimmed glasses, a shorter hair style and a healthier physique.

recent pic of Mac! my man !! | #macaulayculkin #recent |

A post shared by ⓜⓐⓒ > ⓨⓞⓤ (@macaulay.culkin) on

Gone is the gaunt appearance and shaggy hair that led to speculation a few years ago that he may have been addicted to drugs
    Culkin denounced the drug addiction rumors in an interview published in The Guardian last year, saying "no, I was not pounding six grand of heroin every month or whatever."
    Related: Macaulay Culkin denies drug use, rejects fame
    Read More
    The new look may be part of Culkin's role in the upcoming film "Changeland," which costars Seth Green and Brenda Song.
    Fans have taken to social media with the photo, which appears to be snapped inside a convenience store, with praises for Culkin's new look.
    Culkin is best known for his childhood role as Kevin in the popular "Home Alone" franchise. He has stepped out of the spotlight in recent years, opting instead for a quieter life, living mostly in France.
    The actor is still working, but said he dislikes the attention that comes along with stardom.
    "I don't just turn my back, I actively don't want it," Culkin said. "The paps go after me because I don't whore myself out."