Macaulay Culkin's hunky makeover has the internet swooning

Macaulay Culkin's new look is winning rave reviews from fans. The actor was spotted in July having gained weight and cut his hair. The child star, seen on the left in 2014, looked so gaunt in 2012 there was speculation he was on drugs - which he denied.
Jonah Hill fans immediately noticed the actor's new summer bod for 2017 and applauded his fit overhaul as inspiring. Hill credited his recent slim down to advice from "21 Jump Street" co-star Channing Tatum.
"Girls" star Lena Dunham showed off a slimmer physique in March on the red carpet for the opening of celebrity fitness trainer Tracy Anderson's new studio in New York City.
Talk show host Wendy Williams lost 50 lbs over three years and said in February 2017 that she is keeping the weight off.
Lil' Kim, left, at a 2003 BET event, has stirred controversy over her changing appearance in the past, but these days she's unrecognizable -- and people are talking.
"Roseanne" star John Goodman is known for his burly frame in addition to his acting chops. Goodman has slimmed down noticeably, as was evident at a screening of "Trumbo" in October. The photo on the left was snapped just a year earlier at a showing of "The Gambler."
Shonda Rhimes, creator and producer of such hit shows as "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal" and "How to Get Away with Murder," has undergone quite a transformation. She credits diet and exercise for her loss of more than 100 pounds.
Filmmaker Kevin Smith in 2008, left, and in 2015. The director of "Clerks" and other movies tweeted last June that he has lost 85 pounds. His secret? Walking 5 miles every day and giving up sugary drinks.
Matthew Lewis, who starred as the shy and unassuming Neville Longbottom in the "Harry Potter" movies, has grown into a strapping young man. He buffed up for roles as a soldier in "Bluestone 42" and an athlete in "Me Before You."
Singer Sam Smith is looking svelte these days (at left, arriving at an event March 14) and has credited nutritionist and author Amelia Freer with helping him change his diet and look.
Actress Uma Thurman had some doing double-takes at the premiere for "The Slap" on Monday, February 9. The actress, 44, plays a TV writer in the U.S. update of the Australian show.
Tom Arnold has lost about 90 pounds since his first child was born in 2013, and he was looking quite thin at the 2014 South by Southwest festival. He'd actually lost the same amount of weight before but regained it when he didn't maintain healthier habits. After his son was born, he knew he needed to make a lasting change. "I saw that little baby, and I thought, 'I gotta stay alive for as long as possible,' " Arnold said. "That's a lifelong commitment."
Christina Aguilera turned heads on the American Music Awards' red carpet for two years in a row. At the awards ceremony in 2013, Aguilera surprised onlookers by arriving in a skin-tight white gown with revealing cutouts, displaying a much different look than her voluptuous appearance at the 2012 event.