Justin Bieber hits paparazzo with car, police say

Story highlights Bieber stayed at the scene during the investigation, police said

No citations were issued

Los Angeles (CNN) Singer Justin Bieber struck a paparazzo with his truck while trying to drive away from an event in Beverly Hills Wednesday night, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Bieber stayed at the scene during the investigation, but has since departed, Lt. Scott Dowling told CNN.

Video from the scene appeared to show Bieber offering assistance to the man who was hit.

Dowling said a 57-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

No citations were issued and no other vehicles were involved.

Read More