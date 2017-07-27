Breaking News

This Crosley radio might look retro now, but at the time it was the height of chic, taking influence from the automobile.
E15WE Radio (1953) by Crosley Radio CorporationThis Crosley radio might look retro now, but at the time it was the height of chic, taking influence from the automobile.
This pioneering 1930's classic was inspired the great skyscrapers being built in American cities at the time, a mini Empire State Building for your living room.
Skyscraper Radio (1935) by Air-King Products Company, Inc.This pioneering 1930's classic was inspired the great skyscrapers being built in American cities at the time, a mini Empire State Building for your living room.
By the 1990s a radio had to be discreet and portable to compete in the post-Walkman market, as this conical, Philippe Starck-overseen device from 1994 shows.
Oye Oye Radio (ca. 1994) by SABABy the 1990s a radio had to be discreet and portable to compete in the post-Walkman market, as this conical, Philippe Starck-overseen device from 1994 shows.
When it first came out in 1962, this radio/phonograph was widely advertised as the smallest and lightest of it's type.
TPR-61 Portable Phonograph Radio (ca. 1962) by TACT Denki Co., Ltd.When it first came out in 1962, this radio/phonograph was widely advertised as the smallest and lightest of it's type.
By the mid-20th century the automobile had become commonplace in American lives. This radio, from famed brand Crosley, reflected the nation's growing love affair with the car with its hubcap-inspired dials.
Model D25WE Radio (1952) by Crosley Radio CorporationBy the mid-20th century the automobile had become commonplace in American lives. This radio, from famed brand Crosley, reflected the nation's growing love affair with the car with its hubcap-inspired dials.
As the technology around radios began to stall, aesthetic became more important than introducing new features. French brand Lexon introduced this radio in 1997, which breathed new life into the medium with its retro design and waterproof material.
Tykho Radio (1997) by LexonAs the technology around radios began to stall, aesthetic became more important than introducing new features. French brand Lexon introduced this radio in 1997, which breathed new life into the medium with its retro design and waterproof material.
Henry Dreyfuss was one of the great designers of his time, giving the world everything from telephones to trains and New York skyscrapers. His 1948 radio was popular in a time before televisions were widely owned.
Sunburst Radio (ca. 1948) by Radio Corporation of America, RCA Victor DivisionHenry Dreyfuss was one of the great designers of his time, giving the world everything from telephones to trains and New York skyscrapers. His 1948 radio was popular in a time before televisions were widely owned.
As televisions and computers became common in the average home, designers created ever-more striking radios in order to find their place in people's houses. This Philippe Starck and Jerome Olivet collaboration looked back to both classic radio design and the avant garde for inspiration.
Moosk Radio (1996) by Thomson Consumer ElectronicsAs televisions and computers became common in the average home, designers created ever-more striking radios in order to find their place in people's houses. This Philippe Starck and Jerome Olivet collaboration looked back to both classic radio design and the avant garde for inspiration.
When French designer Matali Crasset took on the radio she said she wanted to "make the pleasure of sound visible," as evidenced in this strange contraption from the mid 1990s.
Sound Station Radio (1995) by Lexon and Matali CrassetWhen French designer Matali Crasset took on the radio she said she wanted to "make the pleasure of sound visible," as evidenced in this strange contraption from the mid 1990s.
Of course, radios are not just for entertainment, they can be a vital tool when power failures and communication blackouts occur. This pioneering radio is totally self-powered, operating without batteries and featuring walkie talkie and flashlight functions.
FR 600 Radio (2008) by Etón CorporationOf course, radios are not just for entertainment, they can be a vital tool when power failures and communication blackouts occur. This pioneering radio is totally self-powered, operating without batteries and featuring walkie talkie and flashlight functions.
In the 1980s, unusual shapes were all the rage, as this collector's item from Arco shows.
Arco Radio (1985-90) by ArcoIn the 1980s, unusual shapes were all the rage, as this collector's item from Arco shows.
As transistors became increasingly smaller, so did radios themselves. This tiny offering from US giants Radio Shack may have been something of a novelty, but it showed just how far radio had come from the skyscrapers of the 1930s.
Palm-Size AM/FM Radio Radio (1990s) by Radio ShackAs transistors became increasingly smaller, so did radios themselves. This tiny offering from US giants Radio Shack may have been something of a novelty, but it showed just how far radio had come from the skyscrapers of the 1930s.
The trend for portable radios was kick-started by the first generation of transistors, like this iconic device from Sony.
TR-620 Portable Radio (1960) by Sony CorporationThe trend for portable radios was kick-started by the first generation of transistors, like this iconic device from Sony.
Though it might look like just another 1930s radio, this German model comes with a sinister history. Designed by Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels, they were specifically made to broadcast the Fuhrer's speeches into the homes of ordinary Germans. The dials only indicated the stations that Goebbels wanted the public to hear.
Volksempfänger VE 301 DYN Radio (ca. 1938) by Telefunken and HornyphonThough it might look like just another 1930s radio, this German model comes with a sinister history. Designed by Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels, they were specifically made to broadcast the Fuhrer's speeches into the homes of ordinary Germans. The dials only indicated the stations that Goebbels wanted the public to hear.
This earlier version shows the scope of Nazi interest in radio, and the power it had over the public at the time.
Volksempfänger Radio (ca. 1933) by DeTeWeThis earlier version shows the scope of Nazi interest in radio, and the power it had over the public at the time.
Before car manufacturers starting installing radios in their vehicles, this early portable radio was marketed to drivers, and could be carried or mounted in a car.
T 52 Clairtone Portable Radio (1961) by Braun AGBefore car manufacturers starting installing radios in their vehicles, this early portable radio was marketed to drivers, and could be carried or mounted in a car.
This 1961 number looked to modernist design, creating a sleek piece of technology which would have fitted in perfectly with the aspirational homes of the time.
Tischsuper RT 20 Radio (1961) by Braun AGThis 1961 number looked to modernist design, creating a sleek piece of technology which would have fitted in perfectly with the aspirational homes of the time.
This radio from esteemed manufacturers Braun was designed to be more functional, taking inspiration from military hardware and Pop Art.
SK 25 Radio (ca. 1962) by Braun AGThis radio from esteemed manufacturers Braun was designed to be more functional, taking inspiration from military hardware and Pop Art.
In 1991, eccentric British inventor Trevor Baylis realized the need for radio in remote African communities without electricity -- his response was this, the first wind-up radio, a landmark moment in radio history, still used today.
Freeplay Radio (1996) by BayGen Power Company Ltd.In 1991, eccentric British inventor Trevor Baylis realized the need for radio in remote African communities without electricity -- his response was this, the first wind-up radio, a landmark moment in radio history, still used today.
(CNN)There are few more important inventions in the history of the world than the radio.

While in recent years it may have become less popular than television or the internet, it could be argued that the radio was the first electronic gadget to play a prominent part in people's lives.
Radio is where the world first heard Britain declare war on Germany, where Orson Welles accidentally fooled the public into believing a real alien invasion was under way in his "War Of The Worlds" serial and where young people first heard Billy Haley's "Rock Around The Clock," spreading popular music around the world.
    But it is not just an aural medium. Like all important pieces of technology, design has had an essential part to play in its evolution.

    An icon of the 20th century

    Within the radio's changing form over the years you can learn plenty about 20th century modern design.
    From the giant mahogany chests of the early days to the kitsch Bush models of the 1950s, Panasonic ghetto blasters to chunky Sony in-car stereos and up to today, where radio is so often just an app on a laptop or a phone.
    Celebrating this connection between design and radio is a new exhibition at the Cooper Hewitt museum in New York.
    Entitled "The World Of Radio," it tells the story of how the design world impacted this every day item, and the importance of radio in people's lives.
    "Radio really became a way of broadening one's personal world," says Cynthia Trope, Associate Curator at Cooper Hewitt. "You could link to the rest of the world through entertainment broadcasts, news broadcasts... almost instantaneously."
    From the offset, the look of a radio was as important as the information they brought into people's living rooms: "Aside from being just a broadcast system, radio had to have an appeal to the domestic market, because it was used in people's homes," says Trope.
    "Tabletop radios and larger pieces really had to work within interiors, they had to become part of the environment."
    As times moved on, the look and size of radios changed dramatically with new developments in materials and electronics.
    "When they first started they were viewed more in terms of available materials, often in wooden cases, looking back to a historicist style. But by the 1930s, new materials like plastics really played a part. They were tough but they could also be molded, reflecting a modern, streamlined approach to this new technology."

    Linking design and technology

    For Trope, the changes in radio reflect not only advances in technology, but also the times, taking influence from architecture and art, as well as scientific developments.
    "There's a wonderful skyscraper radio that dates back to the 1930s. It's very art deco and really looks towards the architecture of its time for inspiration. There's also the Sapper & Zanuso TS502 from 1964, which came in all sorts of bright colors. The TR620 portable pocket radio by Sony is a personal favorite, it really reduced the size and made radio a really personal device that could fit in a pocket."
    It's in these early portable radios, such as the TR620 that you start to see the genesis of much of today's technology.
    "Transistors allowed the miniaturization of these forms, so they could really become personal devices. This goes through to later devices like MP3 players, phones and other really small devices that we carry today. These developments in radio technology really made all that possible."
    As radio becomes little more than an icon on a homescreen, web player, or Soundcloud link, the pieces featured in this exhibition take on a kind of poignancy: relics from an era when entertainment was so often a combination of sound and our own imagination.
    "The World of Radio" is on at the Cooper Hewitt museum in New York until Sept. 24, 2017.