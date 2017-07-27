June Foray, who voiced Rocky and Natasha cartoon characters, dies at 99

Story highlights Foray got her start in her teens on a radio drama, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

She was the voice of Cindy Lou Who in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

(CNN) June Foray, the iconic voice of Rocky and Natasha in the popular and memorable "Rocky and Bullwinkle Show," died on Wednesday. She was 99.

Foray got her start in voice work at age 12, when she performed on a local radio drama. She voiced characters in film and TV for decades in a pioneering career.

Known as the "Cartoon Queen," she's most famous for her voicings of Rocky the Flying Squirrel and Natasha Fatale on the "Rocky" cartoon show.

"The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show" dished out satire and humor that was appreciated by adults as well as kids.

It was a topical show when it ran from 1959 to 1964, during the height of the Cold War.

