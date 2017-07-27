Japan's defense minister and one-time rising political star resigns

Story highlights Tomomi Inada was the country's second female defense minister

She resigned following accusations of a cover-up

(CNN) Japan's Defense Minister has resigned following allegations she helped to suppress the release of sensitive defense documents, in the latest blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet as his popularity continues to dive.

Tomomi Inada, a rising political star, assumed the role of defense minister in August 2016 and was seen by many as Abe's successor-in-waiting.

In a press conference in Tokyo, Inada said she submitted her resignation letter to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday morning, who accepted it.

Japan has never had a female prime minister, and Inada is only the second woman to serve as defense minister. The first, Yuriko Koike, was elected as the governor of Tokyo last year. She is also the first woman to hold that position.

Inada's resignation comes amid claims that she helped obscure internal records that detailed the danger Japanese peacekeepers faced in the war-torn nation of South Sudan.