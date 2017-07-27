Pakistani village elders order retaliatory rape of 17-year-old girl

Story highlights A man raped a 12-year-old girl while she was cutting grass

As revenge, village elders ordered the rape of the man's sister

Pakistan (CNN) Village elders in Pakistan ordered the rape of a 17-year-old girl after her brother was accused of raping another girl.

Twenty people have been arrested by police following the two assaults, which took place last week in the town of Muzaffarabad, close to Multan in south Pakistan, police said Thursday.

The mother of the first victim, who is aged 12, told police her daughter was cutting grass in a field when she was raped by a man.

The 12-year-old reported the rape to her mother, who then complained to village elders.

After deliberating, the elders declared one of the sisters of the first attacker would be raped in retaliation for the crime, according to the police report.