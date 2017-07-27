(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Tension escalates in the West Wing
-- White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, in a since deleted tweet, all but blamed chief of staff Reince Priebus for leaking information. In a "New Day" interview, Scaramucci discussed his aim to crack down on leaks, adding that he and the President know "who the senior leakers are in the White House." In the White House press briefing, a reporter asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders if Trump has confidence in Priebus, to which she replied, "We all serve at the pleasure of the President."
Military leaders caught off guard by Trump's transgender ban
-- US defense officials have indicated they were unaware of the President's announcement prohibiting transgender people to enlist or serve in the military. The Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman said "no modifications" will be made to the current policy until the defense secretary has issued implementation guidelines.
Graham vows 'holy hell to pay' if Sessions is fired
-- Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said, "I'm 100% behind Jeff Sessions," and vows consequences if President Trump fires the attorney general.
Senators continue to debate possible plans to repeal Obamacare
-- Senators are expected to vote for the first amendment to the health care bill. After debate time, the "vote-a-rama" begins, in which senators can introduce an unlimited number of amendments. It could be an all-nighter.
Melania Trump's first solo trip
-- The first lady will lead the US delegation to this year's Invictus Games, being held in Toronto, Ontario, in September.
Everything else
-- In the latest border debate development, a Texas lawmaker has teamed up with Silicon Valley in a plan to build a "smart wall."
-- Ohio fairgoers were hurled off a 40-foot ride, resulting in one death and two people critically injured. The Fire Ball ride was inspected multiple times, Ohio State Fair officials said.
-- British baby Charlie Gard is to have his life support treatment withdrawn, a UK High Court judge ruled.
-- There can only be one. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos became the world's richest person, dethroning Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.
-- Ready for some TV and chill? Here's what's streaming on Netflix in August.