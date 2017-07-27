(CNN) Thousands of Venezuelans are rallying for a second day Thursday against President Nicolas Maduro's regime as it prepares for a national vote next week.

"As President Trump has made clear, the United States will not ignore the Maduro regime's ongoing efforts to undermine democracy, freedom and the rule of law," US Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said in a statement.

The US sanctions come ahead of Sunday's vote orchestrated by Maduro to elect a special assembly with powers to rewrite the Venezuelan Constitution and dissolve state institutions.

Maduro critics launched the 48-hour strike Wednesday morning, deploring the possibility that their President could gain more sweeping powers.

The protesters' goal: For Maduro to abandon his plans of rewriting the constitution, opposition leaders said at a news conference.

"The call we've made for the coming days will require each of you to ask yourselves what role you have to play in Venezuela's rescue," said Freddy Guevara, opposition leader and vice president of the National Assembly.

Protester Oscar Leandro said the daily demonstrations would continue through Election Day despite the street battles with authorities.

"They want to strike more fear in the people so they can go ahead with their election," he said. "We're going to do everything we can to stop that from happening. We're going to go every day into the streets. ... Then we're going to take the capital, and we're not going to allow them to have their election."

Maduro has said that rewriting the constitution is needed to restore order, apply justice and re-establish peace in Venezuela.

Bloodshed and dire conditions

For months, violence has spiraled out of control as the struggle for food and medicine grows.

Outbreaks erupted again Wednesday, though not to the extent of recent deadly clashes.

Police with riot gear and shields clashed Wednesday with masked protesters who threw rocks and Molotov cocktails.

CNN Venezuela tweeted that the state of Lara and its capital, Barquisimeto, and other states have joined the strike.

The political upheaval intensified in late March when the Venezuelan Supreme Court dissolved Parliament and transferred all legislative powers to itself.

The opposition claimed Maduro was creating a dictatorship.

The decision was reversed three days later, but it triggered a series of bloody street protests that have lasted for months.

As of Wednesday, 105 people have been killed in Venezuela's political unrest since April, the attorney general's office told CNN.

Silent protests, too

The usually bustling streets of Caracas were silent early Wednesday as the strike paralyzed parts of the capital.

"No one wants to keep living under Maduro's regime," tweeted Richard Blanco, a National Assembly member representing Caracas.

Protesters from across the country participated in the strike.

More than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) away from Caracas, indigenous people blocked a road in the village of Kumarakapay in the Great Savanna region.

"Pemon indigenous people from the Great Savanna on 48-hour strike Kumarakapay," tweeted Americo De Grazia, another National Assembly member.

Rallying support on both sides

The strike is not the first of its kind in Venezuela.

Now, both sides are rallying support ahead of Sunday's vote.

Before the strike began, opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez urged Venezuelans to keep up protests in a 15-minute video posted online.

Lopez called Maduro and his supporters a "very clear threat," saying their goal is to undermine democracy and achieve the "absolute submission of the Venezuelan people."