Story highlights Kenyans are using technology to ensure a free and fair election on August 8

(CNN) Kenya's last two general elections have been tarnished by allegations of fraud and outbreaks of violence, which have divided the nation since.

The country is hailed as Africa's Silicon Savannah and when citizens head to the polls again on August 8, they will be using technology to make sure these elections are free and credible.

A game-changing court ruling recently declared that results announced by constituency tallying centers must be regarded as final and a transparent system to transmit results has been created to prevent rigging.

As a result, an officer at each polling station will transmit real-time numbers electronically through a secure mobile phone.

Election observers will also take photos and videos of every announcement and post these on social media to verify this process.