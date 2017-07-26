Blind WWII vet hurt protecting US flag in front of home from vandals

Story highlights Howard Banks, 92, says he was pushed to the ground

He says no one will stop him from waving Stars and Stripes

(CNN) A World War II veteran was hurt protecting Old Glory, not on some battlefield in Europe, but right in front of his home in Texas.

Howard Banks, who is legally blind at 92, said someone tried to pull down the US flag flying outside his home earlier this month in Kaufman, Texas.

Banks said an intruder pushed him to the ground after he went outside to investigate a noise.

"I walked out, hanging onto the railing and stepped down," Banks told CNN affiliate KTVT in Dallas-Fort Worth. "They could see me. I couldn't see them. I turned and looked in the other direction, and about then -- 'wham!' They knocked me down."

Whoever it was ran off, and Banks doesn't know if it was a man or a woman, because he didn't hear the voice. The fall left Banks with a twisted knee and other bumps and bruises.

