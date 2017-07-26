Story highlights A Miami charter fisherman said the individuals in the video sent it to him on Instagram

They also send a photo of the shark's remains, he said

(CNN) Florida wildlife officials are investigating a video posted Monday that shows a shark being dragged behind a high-speed boat.

Three men in the video, excluding the individual who shot the footage, are seen laughing and smiling as the animal visibly struggles in the boat's wake. One of the men says the shark looks "almost dead."

Miami charter fisherman Mark Quartiano, who goes by "Mark the Shark," posted the video on social media after it was sent to him by two Instagram users who he said were part of the incident. Quartiano decided to publish the video so the fishermen could be identified and caught.

"I was horrified," Quartiano told CNN. "I've been shark fishing for 50 years and I've never seen a disrespect for an animal my entire career that was that evil."

The video has more than 280,000 views on the Facebook page for Quartiano's business and has attracted more than 1,700 comments, many of them expressing outrage.

Read More