At least one person killed after ride incident at the Ohio State Fair

Story highlights Witness says two people were tossed out of the ride

Governor says he is saddened by loss of life, prays for people injured

(CNN) At least one person was killed when a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday, Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said, according to the Columbus Dispatch and CNN affiliate WCMH.

Rhonda Burgess and her three children were at the fair, and one of her sons was in line at the ride next to the one that malfunctioned.

"The ride had five riders per cart. This piece snapped off and the riders came out of the cart," she said. "At least two (people) flew threw the air at least 20 feet before landing on their backs on the concrete."

It was the first day of the fair.

Three patients were transported to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, hospital spokeswoman Eileen Scahill said.

