Ohio carries out first execution since 2014

(CNN) Ohio executed death row inmate Ronald Phillips by lethal injection Wednesday, the state's first execution in more than three years.

Phillips, 43, was put to death at 10:43 a.m. at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility near Lucasville. He was convicted of raping and beating to death Sheila Marie Evans, the 3-year-old daughter of his girlfriend, in 1993.

Controversy over drugs in executions

But the drugs used in those three steps became more difficult to acquire several years ago when European-based manufacturers banned US prisons from using their medications in executions.

Phillips was executed with a three-drug cocktail of midazolam hydrochloride, rocuronium bromide and potassium chloride, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said.

Lawyers for death row inmates have argued that the use of midazolam constitutes "cruel and unusual" punishment, a violation of the Eighth Amendment. However, the US Supreme Court upheld the use of midazolam in lethal injections in a 5-4 ruling in June 2015.

His final moments

For his final meal, Phillips requested a large pizza with cheese, bell peppers and mushrooms; strawberry cheesecake; a 2-liter of Pepsi, grape juice and unleavened bread, officials said.

On Wednesday morning, the inmate appeared calm and spoke with guards as IVs were put into his arm, said a reporter who witnessed the execution. Phillips gave a thumbs up to his family and the witnesses before reading a final statement apologizing to the victim's family, reporters said.

"To the Evans family, I'm sorry you had to live so long with my evil actions. All those years I prayed you'd forgive me and find it in your heart to forgive and have mercy on me," he said, according to the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

"Sheila Marie did not deserve what I did to her. I know she is with the Lord and she suffers no more. I'm sorry to each and every one of you that you lived with this pain all those years."

Renee Mundell, the half sister of the victim, said afterward that the execution appeared "too easy" and that she had "mixed feelings" after witnessing it.

Asked if she had forgiven Phillips, she replied, "All I can say to that is we have a very forgiving God."

Tim Sweeney and Lisa M. Lagos, attorneys for Phillips, said he had committed an "unspeakable" crime at age 19 but had since become a better person. Phillips recently earned his certification to be a minister, they said, and was preparing his first sermon.

"Ron's case suggests we should thoughtfully reconsider our laws that permit the harshest punishments for those who committed their crimes as teenagers, especially the irrevocable punishment of death," the attorneys said in a statement.