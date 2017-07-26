Breaking News

Novak Djokovic to miss rest of 2017 season due to elbow injury

Updated 9:46 AM ET, Wed July 26, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

2017 is turning out to be a bit of an annus horribilis for Novak Djokovic. Ahead of the French Open he teamed with Andre Agassi as the Serb looked for coaching guidance from the American tennis great. But Djokovic crashed out of the French Open after he was crushed by Dominic Thiem 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
Photos: From nutritionists to "super coaches"
2017 is turning out to be a bit of an annus horribilis for Novak Djokovic. Ahead of the French Open he teamed with Andre Agassi as the Serb looked for coaching guidance from the American tennis great. But Djokovic crashed out of the French Open after he was crushed by Dominic Thiem 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
Hide Caption
1 of 13
In May 2017, Novak Djokovic parted ways with his entire coaching team in a bid to rediscover his &quot;winning spark.&quot; Scroll through the gallery to see who has been part of the Serb&#39;s coaching team over the years.
Photos: From nutritionists to "super coaches"
In May 2017, Novak Djokovic parted ways with his entire coaching team in a bid to rediscover his "winning spark." Scroll through the gallery to see who has been part of the Serb's coaching team over the years.
Hide Caption
2 of 13
A French Open finalist in 1973, Nikola &quot;Niki&quot; Pilić went on to become the first captain to win the David Cup trophy for three different nations. The Croatian coached a teenage Djokovic at his tennis academy in Oberschleissheim, Germany.
Photos: From nutritionists to "super coaches"
Nikola Pilic (1999-2003)A French Open finalist in 1973, Nikola "Niki" Pilić went on to become the first captain to win the David Cup trophy for three different nations. The Croatian coached a teenage Djokovic at his tennis academy in Oberschleissheim, Germany.
Hide Caption
3 of 13
Djokovic was coached by Dejan Petrović from the age of 16, moving over 200 places up the rankings into the ATP top 100 inside a year. Petrović, an Australian-born Serb, also coached 2008 French Open winner Ana Ivanovic from 2014 to 2015.
Photos: From nutritionists to "super coaches"
Dejan Petrovic (2004-2005)Djokovic was coached by Dejan Petrović from the age of 16, moving over 200 places up the rankings into the ATP top 100 inside a year. Petrović, an Australian-born Serb, also coached 2008 French Open winner Ana Ivanovic from 2014 to 2015.
Hide Caption
4 of 13
Italian tennis coach Riccardo Piatti divided his time between working with Djokovic and former world No. 3 Ivan Ljubičić. Despite only coaching Djokovic until the Serb was 18, Piatti &lt;a href=&quot;http://uk.reuters.com/article/tennis-open-piatti-idUKLDE74P2BH20110526&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;claimed&lt;/a&gt; he always knew his protege was destined for greatness because he &quot;battled so hard.&quot;
Photos: From nutritionists to "super coaches"
Riccardo Piatti (2005-2006)Italian tennis coach Riccardo Piatti divided his time between working with Djokovic and former world No. 3 Ivan Ljubičić. Despite only coaching Djokovic until the Serb was 18, Piatti claimed he always knew his protege was destined for greatness because he "battled so hard."
Hide Caption
5 of 13
Former Czechoslovakia tennis player Marián Vajda coached Djokovic for over a decade, guiding his charge to 12 grand slam titles. The two parted ways in May 2017 as Djokovic sought &quot;shock therapy&quot; and a fresh direction ahead of the French Open.
Photos: From nutritionists to "super coaches"
Marián Vajda (2006-2017)Former Czechoslovakia tennis player Marián Vajda coached Djokovic for over a decade, guiding his charge to 12 grand slam titles. The two parted ways in May 2017 as Djokovic sought "shock therapy" and a fresh direction ahead of the French Open.
Hide Caption
6 of 13
Alongside Vajda, Djokovic worked with Australian 12-time grand slam doubles champion Mark Woodforde during the spring hard-court season in 2007, honing his volleys and net play.
Photos: From nutritionists to "super coaches"
Mark Woodforde (2007)Alongside Vajda, Djokovic worked with Australian 12-time grand slam doubles champion Mark Woodforde during the spring hard-court season in 2007, honing his volleys and net play.
Hide Caption
7 of 13
With his first major under his belt -- the 2008 Australian Open -- Djokovic turned to American former world No. 4 in the summer of 2009. The pairing ceased when the Serb lost his opening match of the Miami Masters after Martin had tried and failed to rejuvenate the Djokovic serve.
Photos: From nutritionists to "super coaches"
Todd Martin (2009-2010)With his first major under his belt -- the 2008 Australian Open -- Djokovic turned to American former world No. 4 in the summer of 2009. The pairing ceased when the Serb lost his opening match of the Miami Masters after Martin had tried and failed to rejuvenate the Djokovic serve.
Hide Caption
8 of 13
Djokovic hired German fitness coach Gebhard Phil-Gritsch (R) in the spring of 2009 having identified conditioning as a weakness in his game. The two worked together until May 2017.
Photos: From nutritionists to "super coaches"
Gebhard Phil-Gritsch (2009-2017)Djokovic hired German fitness coach Gebhard Phil-Gritsch (R) in the spring of 2009 having identified conditioning as a weakness in his game. The two worked together until May 2017.
Hide Caption
9 of 13
The most transformational figure in Djokovic&#39;s illustrious career was arguably not a coach but &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2013/01/28/sport/tennis/gluten-free-diet-djokovic-murray-tennis/&quot;&gt;a nutritionist. &lt;/a&gt;Dr. Igor Cetojevic instructed the Serb to undertake a gluten-free diet, immediately alleviating his breathing problems and bringing spectacular results.
Photos: From nutritionists to "super coaches"
Igor Četojević (2010-2011)The most transformational figure in Djokovic's illustrious career was arguably not a coach but a nutritionist. Dr. Igor Cetojevic instructed the Serb to undertake a gluten-free diet, immediately alleviating his breathing problems and bringing spectacular results.
Hide Caption
10 of 13
Djokovic appointed six-time grand slam champion Boris Becker head coach in December 2013, citing him as a &quot;true legend.&quot; It would become a fruitful partnership, with Djokovic winning six major titles in three years.
Photos: From nutritionists to "super coaches"
Boris Becker (2013-2016)Djokovic appointed six-time grand slam champion Boris Becker head coach in December 2013, citing him as a "true legend." It would become a fruitful partnership, with Djokovic winning six major titles in three years.
Hide Caption
11 of 13
They ended their arrangement in December 2016, capping a tumultuous year for Djokovic, who released a statement saying: &quot;I will make all future decisions.&quot; Becker, in the aftermath of the announcement, posted on Twitter: &quot;Thank you! We had the time of our life.&quot;
Photos: From nutritionists to "super coaches"
'The time of our life'They ended their arrangement in December 2016, capping a tumultuous year for Djokovic, who released a statement saying: "I will make all future decisions." Becker, in the aftermath of the announcement, posted on Twitter: "Thank you! We had the time of our life."
Hide Caption
12 of 13
When Djokovic ended his longstanding relationship with Vajda in May 2017, it appeared he was ready to go alone. But ahead of his French Open title defense, the 30-year-old turned to yet another so-called &quot;super coach,&quot; approaching Agassi later that month and citing his &quot;tremendous respect&quot; for the American.
Photos: From nutritionists to "super coaches"
Andre Agassi (2017)When Djokovic ended his longstanding relationship with Vajda in May 2017, it appeared he was ready to go alone. But ahead of his French Open title defense, the 30-year-old turned to yet another so-called "super coach," approaching Agassi later that month and citing his "tremendous respect" for the American.
Hide Caption
13 of 13
Djokovic close upCoaches Boris Becker and Marian Vajda of Novak Djokovic nikola pilic djokovic coachDejan petrovic tennis coach novak djokovicRiccardo PiattiMarian Vajda novak djokovic Mark woodforde tennis Todd Martin tennis Novak Djokovic Boris Becker Gebhard Phil-Gritsch Djokovic celebrates australian open 2012Djokovic BeckerDjokovic Becker teaseagassi french 1999

Story highlights

  • Djokovic to miss rest of 2017 season with elbow injury
  • Serb has never previously missed a grand slam tournament

(CNN)Twelve-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic has decided not to play again during the 2017 season due to a long standing elbow injury.

His decision means he will miss the first major tournament of his career -- next month's US Open, which starts at Flushing Meadows on August 28.
The world No. 4, who won the US Open in 2011 and 2015, hasn't trained since his shock withdrawal from the Wimbledon quarterfinals.
    "After a year and a half of carrying an elbow injury I've made the decision not to play any competition for the rest of 2017," Djokovic, 30, said in a video posted on his Facebook page.
    "All the doctors I've consulted, and all the specialists I have visited, in Serbia and all over the world, have agreed that this injury requires rest," he added in a statement on his website.
    Read More
    Djokovic's absence from the US Open ends a run of 51 consecutive appearances at grand slam tournaments, which stretches back to his first major, the 2005 Australian Open. Only Feliciano Lopez (62) and Fernando Verdasco (57) are on longer streaks
    "It's a new experience for me, new circumstances," said Djokovic.
    "I'm trying to look at it from a brighter side ... I have time where I can dedicate myself to healing and building up my body and focusing on certain aspects and elements of my game which I never had time to work on."
    Djokovic receives medical attention on court during his fourth-round match against Adrian Mannarino at Wimbledon
    Djokovic receives medical attention on court during his fourth-round match against Adrian Mannarino at Wimbledon
    READ: From career grand slam to 'crisis'

    Five-year foundation

    Last year -- also on July 26 -- Roger Federer announced he was taking the rest of the year off.
    The break stood the Swiss star, who turns 36 in August, in very good stead with grand slam victories at the Australian Open and Wimbledon.
    Will the same formula work for the 30-year-old Djokovic?
    "I really want to play professional tennis for many years to come," added the Serb, who in his statement spoke of building "a foundation for the next five years or more."
    During Djokovic's period of dominance -- in which he picked up 11 major titles in just five years -- many said the Serb was more machine than man.
    But the 30-year-old has endured a considerable fall from grace since completing the career Grand Slam at last season's French Open -- failing to make a major final this year for the first time since 2009.
    He was forced to retire due to the injury during his Wimbledon quarter-inal match against Tomas Berdych and in his Facebook statement Djokovic revealed that the pain "had intensified over the last couple of months."
    Novak becomes the new crocodile
    Novak becomes the new crocodile

      JUST WATCHED

      Novak becomes the new crocodile

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Novak becomes the new crocodile 02:48

    READ: The making of Roger Federer

    Birth of second child

    The Serb's absence from the Tour will coincide with a new arrival to the Djokovic family.
    "Another important moment is coming, we will become parents for a second time. My wife Jelena and I are expecting our second child, and we are preparing to welcome a new family member.
    "These are things that fill me with greatest happiness and delight. I'm confident I will be ready for start of the new season."
    Visit cnn.com/motorsport for more news and videos
    Djokovic also revealed he will continue working with Andre Agassi as his head coach.
    "We've been speaking regularly. Andre was with me in Toronto and he helped me find doctors, specialists in treating elbow injuries.
    "During this short period of time, we've been getting to know each other and building trust and understanding. He supports my decision to take a break, and remains my head coach.
    "He is going to help me get back into shape and bounce back strong after the recovery period."