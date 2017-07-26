Story highlights Djokovic to miss rest of 2017 season with elbow injury

Serb has never previously missed a grand slam tournament

(CNN) Twelve-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic has decided not to play again during the 2017 season due to a long standing elbow injury.

His decision means he will miss the first major tournament of his career -- next month's US Open, which starts at Flushing Meadows on August 28.

The world No. 4, who won the US Open in 2011 and 2015, hasn't trained since his shock withdrawal from the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

"After a year and a half of carrying an elbow injury I've made the decision not to play any competition for the rest of 2017," Djokovic, 30, said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

"All the doctors I've consulted, and all the specialists I have visited, in Serbia and all over the world, have agreed that this injury requires rest," he added in a statement on his website.

