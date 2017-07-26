Scott Brash: Why Hello Sanctos is my horse of a lifetime

You name it, Scott Brash has won it.

One of the star names on the LGCT with several high-profile victories to his name, Brash is accustomed to riding some of the best horses in the world.

But which would he pick above all others?

"Yeah, Hello Sanctos would be my horse of a lifetime," he says without a second's hesitation.

"He's an incredible horse, there aren't many titles he hasn't won. He's won grand prix all over the world for me -- he set my career going.

"There's no better feeling than when you go in the ring and you feel that you're jumping clear before you you've even started -- you don't get that on too many horses."

The Brit -- who won gold in the team event at his home Games in 2012 -- rode Hello Sanctos to both his LGCT victories.

"Sanctos really is incredible," he says.

The pair then went on to win European gold in 2013 and, although riders often speak of instant connection with new horses, it wasn't the case for these two.

Sometimes winning teams need hard work and dedication before they really gel, something Brash knows a thing or two about.

"It took a bit of time just to get our partnership together," he says. "But he was always a very intelligent horse, a very clever horse and we just really bonded as a partnership.

"That's what makes him so good: his brain. He's so intelligent, he just works it all out. He's a clever, clever horse. He wants to win.

"He wants to do the job and that makes my life very easy. I don't think there's been many horses like him -- ever. He's very laid back, but once he gets in the ring he comes alive."

It sounds like Hello Sanctos really is a horse of a lifetime.