"We are not in the business of fighting the regime," a coalition official told CNN

(CNN) The US-led coalition fighting ISIS has told its local Syrian allies that they must be exclusively focused on fighting ISIS and not fight the Syrian regime, a directive that prompted one rebel group to depart a joint coalition base in Southern Syria, several coalition and US defense officials told CNN.

"The coalition supports only those forces committed to fighting ISIS," coalition spokesman US Army Col. Ryan Dillon told CNN.

But one US-backed group which calls itself "the Shohada Al Quartyan" has balked at the restriction, opting to leave the base to carry out independent operations against Syrian regime troops several US and coalition officials told CNN. The officials added that other local allies remain at the garrison and continue to cooperate with coalition advisers.

"The Shohada Al Quartyan have made it known that they may want to pursue other objectives. The coalition is making it clear to Shohada Al Quartyan leadership that if they choose to pursue other objectives, the coalition will no longer support their operations," Dillon said.

The Pentagon refers to its local allies in southeastern Syria as "Vetted Syrian Opposition," a name that highlights the fact that many of these fighters became organized in opposition to the government of Bashar al-Assad. This group differs from the much larger Syrian Democratic Forces, a mix of Kurdish and Arab fighters that are fighting to eject ISIS from Raqqa in northern Syria.

