Trump calls out Murkowski over health care vote

Story highlights
- Trump has taken to aggressively attacking members of his own party who don't support his plan
- Back in March, Trump called out House members when the chamber was debating the issue
(CNN)President Donald Trump criticized Sen. Lisa Murkowski on Twitter Wednesday after she voted against GOP-led efforts to dismantle Obamacare, making her the latest Republican to be publicly rebuked by Trump on the issue.
"Senator @lisamurkowski of the Great State of Alaska really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday. Too bad," he tweeted.
Murkowski and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine were the only two GOP senators to vote against a procedural vote backed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday afternoon. They were also among the nine Republicans who voted Tuesday night against the Better Care Reconciliation Act, a version of the health care overhaul bill.
Notably, Trump has not yet publicly criticized Collins on social media in the wake of Tuesday's vote.
But the President subtly warned Republicans that their political futures could be in jeopardy if they don't support his efforts.
"Any senator who votes against repeal and replace is telling America that they are fine with the Obamacare nightmare, and I predict they'll have a lot of problems," he said at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, Tuesday night.
Trump has publicly pressured other members of his own party who haven't backed him on health care.
At a recent White House meeting, the President predicted that Sen. Dean Heller, who is facing a tough re-election fight in 2018, would reverse himself and vote to advance the GOP's health care bill.
"He wants to remain a senator, doesn't he?" Trump said, with the Nevada Republican sitting beside him and laughing. Heller voted in support of the motion to proceed, though he later said in a statement that "if the the final product isn't improved for the state of Nevada, then I will not vote for it."
Back in March, Trump called out House members when the chamber was debating the issue.
"The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don't get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018!" Trump tweeted.
He added: "Where are @RepMarkMeadows, @Jim_Jordan and @Raul_Labrador? #RepealANDReplace #Obamacare."