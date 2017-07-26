Trump calls out Murkowski over health care vote

Story highlights Trump has taken to aggressively attacking members of his own party who don't support his plan

Back in March, Trump called out House members when the chamber was debating the issue

(CNN) President Donald Trump criticized Sen. Lisa Murkowski on Twitter Wednesday after she voted against GOP-led efforts to dismantle Obamacare, making her the latest Republican to be publicly rebuked by Trump on the issue.

"Senator @lisamurkowski of the Great State of Alaska really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday. Too bad," he tweeted.

Murkowski and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine were the only two GOP senators to vote against a procedural vote backed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday afternoon. They were also among the nine Republicans who voted Tuesday night against the Better Care Reconciliation Act, a version of the health care overhaul bill.

Notably, Trump has not yet publicly criticized Collins on social media in the wake of Tuesday's vote.

But the President subtly warned Republicans that their political futures could be in jeopardy if they don't support his efforts.

