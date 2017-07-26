Trump rips Sessions, even as AG attends White House meeting

Washington (CNN) The one-sided feud between President Donald Trump and his attorney general continued on Wednesday, even as Jeff Sessions attempted to plow ahead with his Justice Department duties.

Less than an hour after Sessions was deposited at the White House by a black SUV for routine meetings in the West Wing, Trump proclaimed from another corner of the same building that his displeasure in his attorney general hasn't waned.

"Why didn't A.G. Sessions replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation but got big dollars ($700,000) for his wife's political run from Hillary Clinton and her representatives. Drain the Swamp!" he tweeted.

Why didn't A.G. Sessions replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation but got.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

...big dollars ($700,000) for his wife's political run from Hillary Clinton and her representatives. Drain the Swamp! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

McCabe has served in the acting position since Trump abruptly fired Comey in May. Trump interviewed McCabe for the permanent role, but eventually chose Christopher Wray, whose nomination is pending in the Senate.

It was the latest sting in the prolonged standoff between Trump and Sessions, a former US senator who endorsed Trump early in his campaign but has recently been subjected to an unusual barrage of criticism from the President.

Read More