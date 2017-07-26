Trump donates portion of salary to Department of Education

Story highlights Trump donated $100,000, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said

The donation will fund a camp to promote STEM careers

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump donated the second quarter of his salary to the Department of Education, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Wednesday.

White House press secretary Sarah Huchabee Sanders handed what she said was a $100,000 check to DeVos at the White House press briefing. The donation will fund a camp to promote science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers, DeVos said.

"Today's and tomorrow's economy requires students prepared for STEM careers," DeVos said at the briefing. "That's why we've decided to use the President's second quarter salary to host a STEM-focused camp for students at the Department of Education."

DeVos and first daughter and adviser to the President, Ivanka Trump, attended an event Tuesday with group of young girls at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History to promote women entering STEM fields. They read "Rosie Revere, Engineer" to the kids, who were campers at Boys & Girls Clubs and YMCA STEM programs.

Trump donated his salary last quarter to the National Park Service to help improve the nation's historic battlefields.