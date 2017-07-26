Trump's disdain for the rule of law

Story highlights Trump has deemed his attorney general "beleaguered"

Prosecutors are supposed to work independently, not check with the White House on whom to indict

(CNN) President Donald Trump's latest tirade against Attorney General Jeff Sessions goes beyond his usual demeaning of perceived foes and reflects a pattern of scorn for the rule of law and those who would enforce it.

The underlying message of his tweets and other remarks over the past six months, including those aimed at federal judges, suggests that Trump believes he need not adhere to usual legal norms and stands ready to humiliate anyone who crosses him.

In the past two days, Trump deemed Sessions, who recused himself from the ongoing Russian probe to avoid a conflict of interest, "beleaguered" and asserted he had taken a "very weak position" on "crimes" of Hillary Clinton, his 2016 election opponent.

"I am disappointed in the attorney general," Trump said during a Tuesday news conference. He repeated his assertion that he would never have chosen Sessions if he knew the then-Alabama senator would recuse himself from the Russia investigation.

Unlike his usual broadsides, these attacks do not appear aimed at influencing politics but at influencing key players in legal proceedings. The effort to discredit Sessions, along with Andrew McCabe, the acting FBI director, recalls the President's earlier criticism of federal judges.

