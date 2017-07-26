Trump's approval is underwater in 11 states he won in November

Story highlights List of states includes a number of 2016 battlegrounds

Two surprises on the list are Indiana and Texas

Washington (CNN) More Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump's job performance than approve of it across 31 states nationwide -- including 11 states that voted for him in November.

The list of states that went Trump's way but where his approval is now underwater includes some battlegrounds where Trump barely won -- Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Florida -- and other swing states like Ohio, Iowa, and North Carolina. The list also includes the light-red states of Georgia and Arizona, where Democrats were optimistic in 2016. The two surprises on the list: Indiana and Texas.

North Carolina takes the prize for the worst net job approval rating in a state Trump won: 42% approve and 53% disapprove. Here's how the rest of the states break down:

Trump's approval rating over the last three months from Gallup -- at 39% -- set a new record low in second quarter approval ratings for new presidents back to 1945.

The new data comes from more than 81,000 interviews with Americans conducted by Gallup since Inauguration Day. The margin of error is ±4 percentage points in most states and becomes no greater than ±8 percentage points in any states.

Read More