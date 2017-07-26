Gowdy on Trump's faith: 'More power to him'

(CNN) From the trail to Twitter, Donald Trump has stuck by his philosophy on faith.

"In America, we don't worship government. We worship God," he preached at a rally Tuesday evening.

The President reiterated his sentiment on social media one day later, adding a video clip of a speech delivered before an adoring, campaign-style crowd.

IN AMERICA WE DON'T WORSHIP GOVERNMENT - WE WORSHIP GOD!🎥https://t.co/jIejSgVnnA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Joining Erin Burnett live on CNN, Rep. Trey Gowdy shared his reaction to Trump's take:

"If President Trump wants to share his faith, more power to him," noted the Republican from South Carolina. "Our country recognizes all religions, including no religion."

