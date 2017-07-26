Transgender soldier: 'I felt like I had just gotten fired via tweet'

Story highlights Army staff sergeant vows to keep working after Trump reverses policy

She wonders what this means for transgender people currently serving

(CNN) Army Staff Sgt. Patricia King woke up Wednesday to her phone blowing up with calls and messages from other service members about the return of a ban on transgender people serving in the US military.

President Donald Trump announced the policy reversal on Twitter. The move left King and other transgender active-duty members wondering how the policy would affect those who have been serving openly for the past year or more.

"I felt like I had just gotten fired via tweet," King told CNN.

Until she hears otherwise from her command, the soldier said she plans to continue going to work.

"The great thing about being in the military is when we take our oath we take it to our country," she said. "My service is not diminished in any way by what has transpired, and I'm eager to continue proudly serving my country."

Read More