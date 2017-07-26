Hartzler: Transgender service members 'costly' to military

Story highlights "We shouldn't make an exception" for transgender service members when recruits are denied for having asthma and flat feet

The House rejected Hartzler's amendment two weeks ago to cut funding for transgender service members' medical treatments

Washington (CNN) Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler voiced her support for President Donald Trump's decision to reinstate a ban on transgender military service members Wednesday, comparing transgender individuals to those with medical issues like asthma and flat feet.

Citing gender dysphoria as a medical diagnosis "which could require very costly medical treatment," Hartzler recalled how one of her interns was rejected by the military for a foot ailment.

"I had an intern that was denied the ability to go into the military because she had a bunion on her foot, and the argument was that this may cost the military and she might have to have surgery," Hartzler told Wolf Blitzer on CNN's "Wolf."

"Right now, we have people who cannot serve in the military with asthma or with flat feet," she continued. "So why would we allow individuals to come in, although they're very patriotic and we appreciate their desire to serve, but who have medical problems that could be very costly? We shouldn't make an exception in this case."

The Missouri congresswoman made headlines two weeks ago with a controversial amendment to the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act. Her proposal suggested cutting military funding for transition-related surgeries or hormone therapy treatments, sparking intense debate over the future of transgender military service members' health care.