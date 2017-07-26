Story highlights Several congressional panels are investigating Russia's role in last year's election

The Senate judiciary committee and Senate intelligence are interviewing witnesses

Washington (CNN) The Senate judiciary committee dug into questions of Russia's interference in the US elections Wednesday -- but delayed hearing from one of its key witnesses amid a procedural row spurred by the continuing health care fight in the Senate.

The panel had planned to hear from Bill Browder, the CEO whose former lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky, became the namesake for legislation at the center of a June 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner, a Russian lawyer and others.

But Senate judiciary committee Chairman Chuck Grassley announced Wednesday that Browder's appearance was being delayed from Wednesday to Thursday morning because of the "two-hour rule," a delay tactic often employed by Senate Democrats as they have fought Republicans on a series of measures.

It was just the latest twist in a single committee hearing that at one time looked like it could be a blockbuster production -- but instead fizzled Wednesday.

Grassley and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat, had originally invited Trump Jr., Manafort and Glenn Simpson, a former journalist whose research firm helped put together the "Steele Dossier" on President Donald Trump, to testify Wednesday.

