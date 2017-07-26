Scalise discharged from hospital

Story highlights Rep. Steven Scalise in "good spirits" following discharge, hospital said

He was critically injured when a gunman opened fire on the GOP baseball team in June

Washington (CNN) Rep. Steve Scalise has been discharged from MedStar Washington Hospital Center, the hospital said in a statement Wednesday, six weeks after he was shot at a congressional baseball practice.

He has made "excellent progress in his recovery" and is in "good spirits," according to the statement. He will now begin a period of intensive inpatient rehabilitation.

"The whip has an intensive period of inpatient rehabilitation ahead of him, but he's very glad to be in this new stage of the process and is very focused on his continued healing and recovery," Chris Bond, a spokesman for Scalise, said in a statement.