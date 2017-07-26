(CNN) Samantha Power, who served as former President Barack Obama's ambassador to the United Nations, is expected to be interviewed Friday by Senate intelligence committee investigators as part of their Russia probe, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Power, who also served on the White House National Security Council, is the latest in a series of former Obama officials to meet with Senate investigators behind closed doors.

The committee last week also interviewed Obama's former national security adviser Susan Rice, his former chief of staff Denis McDonough and his former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

On Tuesday, Senate investigators also met with Obama's former deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes.

Power has also agreed to come before the House intelligence committee, sources say. The panel is still finalizing a date.