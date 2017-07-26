Story highlights Bob Corker and Kevin McCarthy had been feuding over the North Korean portion of the bill

The House added when it passed the sanctions package 419-3 on Tuesday

(CNN) House and Senate Republicans have reached a deal that is paving the way to send a bill to President Donald Trump's desk that slaps Russia with new sanctions and limits Trump's ability to remove them.

After a day of trading barbs, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker reached an agreement Wednesday evening on the legislation for new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea, Corker's office announced.

"Following very productive discussions with Leader McCarthy, I am glad to announce that we have reached an agreement that will allow us to send sanctions legislation to the president's desk," Corker said in a statement.

A spokesman for McCarthy declined to comment on the conversation between the majority leader and Corker.

