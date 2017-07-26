Russia sanctions bill hits yet another snag

(CNN) The Russia sanctions bill appears to have hit yet another snag over a separate dispute between two Republicans -- Sen. Bob Corker and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy -- and their fight involves sanctions for North Korea.

The dispute between Corker and McCarthy throws new uncertainty into the legislation, casting doubt on whether the bill will make it to the President's desk before Congress leaves for its August recess.

"What likely will happen is we will strip out the North Korea piece and send it back to them so that the two pieces we negotiated together will remain in tact," Corker said at a Washington Post Live event Wednesday morning.

McCarthy responded that the Senate should pass the House bill.

"There has long been agreement that North Korea sanctions are due -- especially given new reports that North Korea will be able to reliably deliver a nuclear weapon to the continental United States by the end of next year," McCarthy spokesman Matt Sparks said. "That is why the House added the previously House-passed North Korea sanctions bill-- which has been languishing in the Senate for over two months -- to the Senate bill. The House passed this full package yesterday 419-3 and the Senate should act expeditiously on it."

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Ed Royce, a California Republican, also blasted Corker's move, calling it "completely unacceptable.

"Nearly three months ago, the House passed strong North Korea sanctions by a vote of 419-1," Royce said in a written statement to CNN. "The Senate did not take up the bill, even after Kim Jong Un test fired a new ICBM that could soon be capable of hitting California. Now the House has acted again, by a vote of 419-3."

Corker's intention to remove North Korea is just the latest twist on a long-running drama over the bill, which passed the Senate with just Russia and Iran sanctions over a month ago. McCarthy added the North Korea sanctions portion before the House passed the bill.

The Senate initially passed a bill sanctioning Russia and Iran 98-2, after an agreement was struck between Senate foreign relations and banking committee leaders on the Russia sanctions.

The bill went through weeks of procedural limbo in the House, first over concerns about a "blue slip" constitutional problem that revenue generating bills begin in the House, and then over a fight with Democrats over who could force a vote on stopping the administration from easing sanctions.

McCarthy then said he wanted to add the House's North Korea bill to the Senate's legislation.

On Saturday, House and Senate leaders from both parties announced an agreement to move the bill with Russia, Iran and North Korea sanctions.

Everyone said the deal was done — except for Corker, who was silent over the weekend while he said he was out of town.

On Monday, Corker returned to the Capitol and said the Senate would want to make small changes to the North Korean portion of the bill.

In particular, Corker wants to give Congress veto power over removing North Korean sanctions, known as congressional review, just as the legislation allows for Russia.

"There aren't huge changes but there are some changes people would like to put in, like to add congressional review to it which is now does not have," he said Wednesday.

Corker argued that removing the North Korean portion of the bill gave the legislation a chance to pass before Congress leaves for August recess, but that's not yet clear, especially if the House is forced on the measure for a second time.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he wanted to vote on the House-passed bill before leaving for recess.

"This is not yet another delay generated by Republicans to prevent this bill from landing on the president's desk before we leave for the recess," Schumer said of Corker's North Korea comments. "We shouldn't delay this legislation any longer."