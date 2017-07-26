Story highlights Senate Republicans are making moves to repeal at least parts of Obamacare

Washington (CNN) Progressive groups are launching a new data-gathering effort -- starting at protests planned across the country this weekend -- to turn the 2018 midterms into a single-issue battle over health care.

Called "Health Care Voter," the campaign will kick off Saturday, where attendees at more than 125 protests will be asked to fill out cards pledging to cast their ballots based on how their lawmakers vote on rolling back Obamacare. It will also include digital ads pushing the pledge.

It's an attempt to capitalize on a critical moment in the health care battle, as the Senate moves toward repealing at least parts of Obamacare.

The initiative is how the groups -- including Save My Care, Our Lives on the Line and Health Care for America Now, which are hubs of labor and progressive organizations' health care lobbying efforts -- plan to gather voters' contact information, which can be used to direct those voters toward protests, town halls and more in the coming weeks and months.

Progressives hope Saturday's "Our Lives on the Line" protests -- initially set for the first day of lawmakers' summer recess, though Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delayed the start of that recess -- will demonstrate the strength of their opposition at a key moment, with the Senate potentially still working on its bill.

