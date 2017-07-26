DOE acknowledges Rick Perry was targeted by 'Russian pranksters'

Story highlights Caller claimed to be Ukraine's prime minister

The call with Perry lasted 20 minutes

(CNN) It's an "oops" moment for Rick Perry.

A prankster pretending to be Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman managed to have a more than 20-minute phone call with the US energy secretary earlier this month.

The two men discussed energy policy, US sanctions on Russia, an upcoming visit by Perry to Ukraine, and defending against cyberattacks -- including from Russia.

There is no indication in the call that Perry realized he was not talking to the real prime minister.

Perry's office acknowledged the call with Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus, whose real names are Vladimir Krasnov and Aleksey Stolyarov. The conversation took place last Wednesday, about a month after Perry met with Ukranian President Petro Poroshenko.

Read More