Mike Pence is breaking ties in the Senate at a record-setting pace

Story highlights A vote on an ambassador post marked the 7th tie-breaker for Pence

Pence is on track to average 6.9 tie-breakers per year, the most in US history

John Calhoun holds the top spot, with 31 during his time as vice president

(CNN) With Republicans Sens. Bob Corker and John McCain missing from voting on Wednesday at the Capitol, the GOP needed to call in some backup to help push one vote across the finish line.

Locked 49-49 on a vote to end debate on Kansas Gov. (and former Sen.) Sam Brownback's nomination to serve as ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, Vice President Mike Pence came to cast the tie-breaking vote.

"The Senate being equally divided, the vice president votes in the affirmative and the motion to invoke cloture is agreed to," Pence said from the presiding officer's chair on the floor.

That vote puts Pence on a historically record-setting pace for breaking ties all the way back to John Adams in 1789, according to data from the US Senate Historical Office.

Pence is on track to average 6.9 tie-breaking votes per year, topping Chester Arthur's pace of 5.5 votes per year. Almost 2 in 3 vice presidents in American history cast one tie-breaking vote or fewer per year in office.

