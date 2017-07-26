Story highlights A vote on an ambassador post marked the 8th tie-breaker for Pence

Pence is on track to average 7.9 tie-breakers per year, the most in US history

John Calhoun holds the top spot, with 31 during his time as vice president

Washington (CNN) The GOP needed to call in some backup Wednesday to push two votes across the finish line, with Republican Sens. Bob Corker and John McCain missing from the Capitol.

Vice President Mike Pence came in to cast tie-breaking votes after the Senate locked 49-49 on both a procedural vote and the confirmation vote on Kansas Gov. (and former Sen.) Sam Brownback's nomination to serve as ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

"The Senate being equally divided, the vice president votes in the affirmative and the motion to invoke cloture is agreed to," Pence said from the presiding officer's chair on the floor Wednesday afternoon.

These votes put Pence on a historically record-setting pace for breaking ties all the way back to John Adams in 1789, according to data from the US Senate Historical Office.

