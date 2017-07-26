Mike Pence is breaking ties in the Senate at a record-setting pace

Story highlights Tuesday's health care vote marked the fourth time Pence has cast a tie-breaking vote so far this term

Pence is on track to average 7.9 tie-breaking votes per year -- the most in American history

John Calhoun holds the top spot with 31 tie-breaking votes during his time as vice president

(CNN) While members of the US Senate cast their votes one-by-one on a procedural hurdle for the GOP health care bill on Tuesday, a familiar figure was waiting in the wings: Mike Pence.

For the fourth time in just six months, the vice president swooped in to cast a tie-breaking vote, ending the 50-50 deadlock with the 51st vote to advance the bill.

"The Senate being equally divided, the vice president votes in the affirmative and the motion is agreed to," Pence said from the presiding officer's chair on the floor.

That vote puts Pence on a historically record-setting pace for breaking ties all the way back to John Adams in 1789, according to data from the US Senate Historical Office.

Pence is on track to average 7.9 tie-breaking votes per year, topping Chester Arthur's current highest pace of 5.5 votes per year. Almost two in three vice presidents in American history cast one tie-breaking vote or fewer per year in office.

