Pence raises $1M for his leadership PAC

Washington (CNN)Vice President Mike Pence raised a cool $1 million for his leadership PAC on Tuesday evening during a summer soirée in Washington, according to a source close to Pence.
The source told CNN that the event attracted more than 100 lawmakers, including members of the leadership in both the House and Senate. House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy were among those who attended after a successful vote for the Republicans earlier that day on health care.
The President's daughter, Ivanka Trump, made a guest appearance to introduce the vice president at the event.
Attendees enjoyed sweeping views of the Capitol building from the rooftop of a building nearby.
Pence is the first sitting vice president to create his own leadership PAC, called Great America Committee, which allows him to raise money for congressional candidates and the reelection of President Donald Trump.
The vice president spoke for about 15-20 minutes, according to the source in attendance. Since the Great America PAC is designed to further the administration's agenda, Pence mostly talked about needing more Republicans elected in 2018 midterms.
At one point he joked that he hoped that he doesn't have to be the tie-breaking vote again (which he had to cast on the Senate floor earlier in the day) after 2018.