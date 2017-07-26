Pence raises $1M for his leadership PAC

Washington (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence raised a cool $1 million for his leadership PAC on Tuesday evening during a summer soirée in Washington, according to a source close to Pence.

The source told CNN that the event attracted more than 100 lawmakers, including members of the leadership in both the House and Senate. House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy were among those who attended after a successful vote for the Republicans earlier that day on health care.

The President's daughter, Ivanka Trump, made a guest appearance to introduce the vice president at the event.

Attendees enjoyed sweeping views of the Capitol building from the rooftop of a building nearby.

Pence is the first sitting vice president to create his own leadership PAC, called Great America Committee, which allows him to raise money for congressional candidates and the reelection of President Donald Trump.

