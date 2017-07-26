California secretary of state on turning over voter data: 'No'

Story highlights California again refuses to hand over voter data as Trump's Election Integrity Commission asks for it a 2nd time

Kris Kobach, the vice chairman of the commission, has asked all states to provide data

Los Angeles (CNN) California Secretary of State Alex Padilla refused to turn over California voter data on Wednesday after a request from Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who is the vice chairman of President Donald Trump's Election Integrity Commission.

"Once again, the President's sham election commission has requested California voters' personal data. Once again, my response is no," Padilla said in a statement Wednesday. "Let me reassure voters: I will not provide this commission with Californians' personal voter data."

The statement also said: "The commission's new request does nothing to address the fundamental problems with the commission's illegitimate origins, questionable mission or the preconceived and harmful views on voting rights that many of its commissioners have advanced."

Trump signed an executive order in May to create the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, which is led by Vice President Mike Pence. Kobach sent a letter to all 50 states in June requesting a bevy of voter data , which he noted will eventually be made available to the public.

Dozens of states refused to comply, and Kobach on Wednesday sent a second letter requesting the information to all states who didn't comply the first time.

