Top Republican senator: Trump's transgender military ban 'deserves more than a Twitter conversation'

"It probably deserves more than a Twitter conversation," said Sen. Roy Blunt.

(CNN) Republican Sen. Roy Blunt said Wednesday that President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender people from serving in the military "deserves more than a Twitter conversation."

Trump announced through his Twitter account on Wednesday that the military would not accept "Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity," citing the costs and disruption allowing them to serve would entail.

The move reverses the Obama administration's decision made in 2016 to allow transgender individuals to serve openly. Defense Secretary James Mattis recently said the defense department was delaying the Obama administration's decision to study the issue further.

Blunt, a member of the Senate Republican leadership, said in a radio interview Wednesday that he cares about how the Pentagon views the issue.

"The Pentagon, the Secretary of Defense, postponed some decision on this two or three weeks ago -- a couple of weeks ago," Blunt said on the "Mark Reardon Show" on KMOX radio. "I don't know what their current view is. It would matter to me what their current view is, and it probably deserves more than a Twitter conversation."

