Sessions' supporters stand up for attorney general

By Paul LeBlanc, CNN

Updated 7:44 AM ET, Wed July 26, 2017

  Trump has attacked his attorney general in a series of tweets and statements
  Barrage of attacks has triggered unions and leaders to praise Sessions

(CNN)He's been called beleaguered, not tough enough and weak -- all by his boss, the President of the United States. It's safe to say Attorney General Jeff Sessions isn't having a great couple of weeks. However, a wide range of conservative party leaders and groups are defending the former Alabama senator following the onslaught of attacks from President Donald Trump.

Here's a look at who's backing the embattled attorney general.

The allies in full support

    Some conservative leaders not only praised Sessions, but said he was right to recuse himself from the federal investigation into Russia meddling in the 2016 election.
    • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday that Sessions "made the right decision" in recusing himself. "I think the attorney general is doing a fine job," he said. "And I think he made the right decision to recuse himself from the Russia matter."
    • Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas told CNN's Chris Cuomo that Sessions made the right move. "I know Jeff Sessions well, and he's a good and honorable man, and I think he's doing what he believes he's obligated to do under the rules that govern attorneys general and in order to restore the credibility of the Department of Justice and the FBI, something we sorely need after the last administration.
    • North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis released a statement saying Sessions' leadership is "needed now more than ever." "I've worked with Jeff Sessions for years, and while we certainly may not agree on the specifics of every issue, I believed he would be a great attorney general because of his unwavering commitment to the rule of law. In the nearly six months he has led the Department of Justice, he has maintained that commitment every day and demonstrated why he was widely respected during his years as a US senator. While some may argue that he should not have recused himself from the Russia investigation, Attorney General Sessions demonstrated good judgment by doing so and removed all appearances of a potential conflict. The attorney general's recusal was ultimately made in the best interests of the Department of Justice and the country."
    Jeff Sessions became US attorney general this year after serving as a Republican senator from Alabama. He began as a lawyer in Alabama in 1973, served as assistant US attorney for the Southern District of Alabama and as Alabama attorney general before being elected to the Senate in 1996.
    Jeff Sessions became US attorney general this year after serving as a Republican senator from Alabama. He began as a lawyer in Alabama in 1973, served as assistant US attorney for the Southern District of Alabama and as Alabama attorney general before being elected to the Senate in 1996. Click through to read more about his life and career.
    Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III was born in Selma, Alabama, on December 24, 1946.
    Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III was born in Selma, Alabama, on December 24, 1946.
    Sessions became an Eagle Scout as a young man. He also served in the US Army Reserve from 1973-1986.
    Sessions became an Eagle Scout as a young man. He also served in the US Army Reserve from 1973-1986.
    Sessions and his wife, Mary Blackshear, met when he was a college freshman. He received his bachelor&#39;s from Huntingdon College in Alabama.
    Sessions and his wife, Mary Blackshear, met when he was a college freshman. He received his bachelor's from Huntingdon College in Alabama.
    Sessions, then a US attorney, is questioned in 1986 by the Senate Judiciary Committee after he was nominated by President Ronald Reagan to be a judge in the US District Court for the Southern District of Alabama. Sessions&#39; nomination was rejected.
    Sessions, then a US attorney, is questioned in 1986 by the Senate Judiciary Committee after he was nominated by President Ronald Reagan to be a judge in the US District Court for the Southern District of Alabama. Sessions' nomination was rejected.
    Sessions became Alabama attorney general in 1995. Here, he greets supporters in Mobile, Alabama, in 1996 while seeking the Republican nomination for the US Senate.
    Sessions became Alabama attorney general in 1995. Here, he greets supporters in Mobile, Alabama, in 1996 while seeking the Republican nomination for the US Senate.
    Senator-elect Sessions at the GOP conference on December 5, 1996.
    Senator-elect Sessions at the GOP conference on December 5, 1996.
    Sessions checks in on some Alabama delegates to the 2004 GOP presidential nominating convention in New York. The delegates took time out from the convention to volunteer at the Holy Apostle Soup Kitchen.
    Sessions checks in on some Alabama delegates to the 2004 GOP presidential nominating convention in New York. The delegates took time out from the convention to volunteer at the Holy Apostle Soup Kitchen.
    Sessions and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, confer during a Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Alberto R. Gonzales in January 2005. President George W. Bush nominated Gonzales to be attorney general.
    Sessions and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, confer during a Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Alberto R. Gonzales in January 2005. President George W. Bush nominated Gonzales to be attorney general.
    President George W. Bush joins Sessions at a 2007 Republican fundraiser for Session in Mobile, Alabama. Sessions was re-elected to the Senate in 2008.
    President George W. Bush joins Sessions at a 2007 Republican fundraiser for Session in Mobile, Alabama. Sessions was re-elected to the Senate in 2008.
    Sessions during a congressional hearing in 2008. He served on the Senate Budget, Judiciary, Armed Services, and Environment and Public Works committees.
    Sessions during a congressional hearing in 2008. He served on the Senate Budget, Judiciary, Armed Services, and Environment and Public Works committees.
    Sessions meets with Supreme Court nominee Sonia Sotomayor. He voted against her nomination, which was made be President Barack Obama.
    Sessions meets with Supreme Court nominee Sonia Sotomayor. He voted against her nomination, which was made be President Barack Obama.
    Sessions speaks to reporters in 2009. He is accompanied by Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, left, and Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee.
    Sessions speaks to reporters in 2009. He is accompanied by Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, left, and Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee.
    Obama Supreme Court nominee Elena Kagan greets Sessions in 2010 while Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, looks on. Sessions voted against Kagan&#39;s nomination.
    Obama Supreme Court nominee Elena Kagan greets Sessions in 2010 while Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, looks on. Sessions voted against Kagan's nomination.
    Leahy and Sessions at Kagan&#39;s confirmation hearings in 2010. Kagan was nominated by President Barack Obama.
    Leahy and Sessions at Kagan's confirmation hearings in 2010. Kagan was nominated by President Barack Obama.
    Sessions and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, look at a copy of the 2013 budget during a news conference on Capitol Hill in February 2012. Obama&#39;s 2013 proposed budget was criticized by Republicans.
    Sessions and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, look at a copy of the 2013 budget during a news conference on Capitol Hill in February 2012. Obama's 2013 proposed budget was criticized by Republicans.
    From left: First lady Michelle Obama, President Barack Obama and Sessions pray during the 2013 National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.
    From left: First lady Michelle Obama, President Barack Obama and Sessions pray during the 2013 National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.
    Sessions speaks about Obama&#39;s executive order on immigration policy during a news conference in December 2014 with a delegation from the National Sheriffs Association. Obama&#39;s executive order came after congressional Democrats and Republicans failed to reach consensus on immigration laws.
    Sessions speaks about Obama's executive order on immigration policy during a news conference in December 2014 with a delegation from the National Sheriffs Association. Obama's executive order came after congressional Democrats and Republicans failed to reach consensus on immigration laws.
    On February 28, 2016, in Madison, Alabama, Sessions becomes the first senator to endorse Donald Trump for president.
    On February 28, 2016, in Madison, Alabama, Sessions becomes the first senator to endorse Donald Trump for president.
    In July 2016, Sessions talks with reporters after a meeting with then-presidential candidate Trump and the Senate Republican Conference at the National Republican Senatorial Committee headquarters in Washington. Sessions was one of several Republicans being talked about as Trump&#39;s vice presidential running mate.
    In July 2016, Sessions talks with reporters after a meeting with then-presidential candidate Trump and the Senate Republican Conference at the National Republican Senatorial Committee headquarters in Washington. Sessions was one of several Republicans being talked about as Trump's vice presidential running mate.
    Sessions wears a &quot;Make Mexico Great Again Also&quot; hat before a Trump speech during a campaign rally at the Phoenix Convention Center in August 2016.
    Sessions wears a "Make Mexico Great Again Also" hat before a Trump speech during a campaign rally at the Phoenix Convention Center in August 2016.
    Sessions nominates Trump to be the Republican nominee for president at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland on July 19, 2016.
    Sessions nominates Trump to be the Republican nominee for president at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland on July 19, 2016.
    Sessions listens in October 2016 as then-candidate Trump speaks during a national security meeting with advisers at Trump Tower in New York. Sessions was one of Trump&#39;s closest and most consistent allies.
    Sessions listens in October 2016 as then-candidate Trump speaks during a national security meeting with advisers at Trump Tower in New York. Sessions was one of Trump's closest and most consistent allies.
    Donald Trump Jr. and Sessions at a dinner in Washington in January 2017.
    Donald Trump Jr. and Sessions at a dinner in Washington in January 2017.
    Sessions, then attorney general-designate, and his wife, Mary Blackshear Sessions, arrive for Trump&#39;s January 20, 2017, presidential inauguration.
    Sessions, then attorney general-designate, and his wife, Mary Blackshear Sessions, arrive for Trump's January 20, 2017, presidential inauguration.
    Vice President Mike Pence swears in Sessions as attorney general while Sessions&#39; wife and President Trump look on in the Oval Office on February 9, 2017. Sessions was approved after a contentious battle along party lines.
    Vice President Mike Pence swears in Sessions as attorney general while Sessions' wife and President Trump look on in the Oval Office on February 9, 2017. Sessions was approved after a contentious battle along party lines.
    On March 2, 2017, Sessions pauses during a news conference at the Justice Department where he said he would recuse himself from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. On July 19, Trump told The New York Times he wished Sessions hadn&#39;t made the recusal.
    On March 2, 2017, Sessions pauses during a news conference at the Justice Department where he said he would recuse himself from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. On July 19, Trump told The New York Times he wished Sessions hadn't made the recusal.
    Sessions arrives on June 13, 2017, to testify at a Senate intelligence committee hearing about meetings he had with Russians during the Trump presidential campaign. Sessions called the Russia collusion claim a &quot;detestable lie.&quot;
    Sessions arrives on June 13, 2017, to testify at a Senate intelligence committee hearing about meetings he had with Russians during the Trump presidential campaign. Sessions called the Russia collusion claim a "detestable lie."
    Supportive, but...

    Some made statements praising Sessions, but didn't say whether they agreed with his self recusal.
    • South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham was not only supportive of Sessions, but openly critical of President Trump's treatment of him.
    "Jeff Sessions is one of the most decent people I've ever met in my political life. He's a rock-solid conservative, but above else he believes in the rule of law. Jeff understands that we are a nation of laws, not men. On occasion, I've vigorously disagreed with Jeff but I've never once doubted his integrity or sense of fair play.
    Top White House aides press Trump to pull back on Sessions criticism
    Top White House aides press Trump to pull back on Sessions criticism
    "President Trump's tweet today suggesting Attorney General Sessions pursue prosecution of a former political rival is highly inappropriate. Prosecutorial decisions should be based on applying facts to the law without hint of political motivation. To do otherwise is to run away from the long-standing American tradition of separating the law from politics regardless of party."
    • Ohio Sen. Rob Portman said in a statement while he may not agree with Sessions on everything, he remains an "honorable" person. "Jeff Sessions is a friend, former colleague, and an honorable person. He is a man of deep conviction and principle who believes in the rule of law. We may not agree on every policy issue, but I believe he always has the best interests of our country at heart."
    • Utah Sen. Mike Lee praised Sessions at the beginning on an unrelated Senate Judiciary Committee nomination hearing. Sessions is "someone I admire greatly" and "a man of integrity," Lee said, adding that "I look forward to continuing to work with him."
    • Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey said he continues to support Sessions in the role of attorney general. "Sessions is a credit to the Department of Justice. He has worked tirelessly to protect our neighborhoods from violent crime, end dangerous sanctuary cities, defend the rule of law, provide for victims of crime, and ensure every American is treated fairly. I continue to support him as Attorney General of the United States."

    Others praising the AG

    • National Sheriffs' Association CEO Jonathan Thompson released a statement: "We have complete confidence in Attorney General Sessions," he said. "[He] has restored law enforcement's trust in the federal government and we applaud his efforts to back the men and women in law enforcement."
    • Ken Blackwell, who headed domestic policy for the Trump's transition team, called Sessions a "huge asset" to the administration. "I cannot speak highly enough about (Attorney) General Sessions' credentials and integrity as the nation's top law enforcement officer or about his loyalty to President Trump," his statement said. "...General Sessions is both keeping America safe and helping the President keep his campaign promises; he is a huge asset to this Administration."
    • Jim DeMint, former leader of the Heritage Foundation, an influential conservative lobbying group, tweeted that Sessions is a "great leader."
    • Jenny Beth Martin, co-founder and coordinator for the Tea Party Patriots, wrote in a series of tweets that the conservative group stands by Sessions.
    Another tweet praised Sessions' work during the Obama administration.
    • Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, a conservative Christian lobbying group, came to the defense of Sessions in a series of tweets, writing he has "restored" the Department of Justice's reputation.
    • Breitbart, a conservative news outlet whose co-founder Steve Bannon now serves as a White House chief strategist, ran an article hitting Trump for "hypocrisy" over his criticism of Sessions. "President Trump's decision Tuesday to attack Attorney General Jeff Session over Sessions' "position" on Hillary Clinton's various scandals only serves to highlight Trump's own hypocrisy on the issue," reporter Adam Shaw wrote. "[It's] likely to fuel concerns from his base who see Sessions as the best hope to fulfill Trump's immigration policies."
    • The National Fraternal Order of Police said the union is "gratified" by the way Sessions' has approached his job. "We are gratified by the energy and resolve with which he has pursed the President's agenda and for his decades of unwavering support for law enforcement," the statement read. "The FOP looks forward to a continued partnership with President Trump and Attorney General Sessions..."
    • Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani defended Sessions' decision to recuse himself, telling CNN on Monday the attorney general "made the right decision under the rules of the Justice Department.