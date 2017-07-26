Story highlights A source familiar with the plans says the announcement on leaks was in the works for some time

Trump said on Tuesday he wants Sessions to be "much tougher on the leaks"

(CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions will soon make an announcement regarding stepped-up efforts on leak investigations, according to an official familiar with the plans.

CNN has learned that the announcement has been in the works for some time and will now most likely happen in the next week.

The impending announcement from the Justice Department on leaks, first reported by The Washington Post, deepens the intrigue surrounding a possible detente between Trump and Sessions.

Hours after attacking Sessions for failing to investigate former 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, the President appeared to make a second demand of his attorney general Tuesday, calling on him to crack down on "leaks" from various intelligence agencies.

"I want the attorney general to be much tougher on the leaks from intelligence agencies," Trump said. "These are intelligence agencies. We cannot have that happen."

