US officials: Iranian-backed group fired missile deep into Saudi Arabia

(CNN) Yemen-based Houthi rebels fired a missile Saturday that flew hundreds of miles into Saudi Arabia, two US defense officials told CNN.

The missile, described by one official as a Scud, was fired from Houthi controlled territory near Sa'Dah in northern Yemen and flew some 930 kilometers before landing near the western coast of Saudi Arabia.

It is assessed that the target was a Saudi oil facility near the port city of Yanbu.

One official told CNN that the missile launch was concerning because it flew farther than any other missile fired by the Houthis.

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis has previously accused Iran of providing the Houthis with arms, including missiles.

