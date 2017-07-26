Democratic staffer arrested on bank fraud charge

Story highlights Awan was arrested at Washington's Dulles International Airport as he attempted to travel to Pakistan

Awan was arraigned in US District Court on Tuesday and charged with one count of bank fraud

Washington (CNN) Imran Awan, who has worked for several House Democrats, including Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, was arrested Tuesday on charges of bank fraud as he tried to leave the country, legal documents show.

FBI spokeswoman Lindsay Ram said FBI and US Capitol Police arrested Awan at Washington's Dulles International Airport as he attempted to travel to Pakistan.

The complaint and affidavit against Awan accused him and his wife, Hina Alvi, of attempting to commit bank fraud by misrepresenting themselves on a loan for a rental property they had and then wiring the proceeds to two unnamed persons in Pakistan.

Christopher Gowen, an attorney for Awan, said Schultz's office fired him after the arrest. David Damron, a spokesman for Wasserman Schultz, confirmed to CNN that Awan had worked in the Florida Democrat's office and had been fired.

Asked if Alvi, who the complaint refers to at length, had been charged, Gowen said, "Not yet."

