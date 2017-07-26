Donald Trump says he is more 'presidential' than all but one past president

(CNN) At a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, Tuesday night, President Donald Trump mused on critics who say he doesn't act "presidential" enough .

"It is much easier to act presidential than what we are doing here tonight, believe me," Trump assured his audience. "With the exception of the late, great Abraham Lincoln, I can be more presidential than any president that's ever held this office."

Well then.

Lincoln has frequently been singled out for praise by Trump and used as a point of reference when he is when pondering the impact of his own presidency.

A year earlier -- in April 2016 -- Trump said this of Lincoln in an interview with the Washington Pos t: "I can be very presidential. I jokingly say, I can be more presidential than any president that this country has ever had except for Abraham Lincoln, because he was [unclear]. Right? You can't out-top Abraham Lincoln."

"Jokingly." Ahem.

It's impossible to fact-check Trump's claims to being more "presidential" than anyone but Lincoln since no sort of grading system of the 44 men who have been president includes such a subjective measure.

In those rankings, which are determined by the collective views of a group of historians, Lincoln has been ranked as the best president in history in each of the three years (2000, 2009, 2017) C-SPAN has conducted the survey. George Washington finished second in 2017 and 2009 and third in 2000. Franklin Delano Roosevelt has been third in the last two C-SPAN survey but was second in 2000.

The highest ranking modern president is Barack Obama who comes in 12th in the 2017 survey. Bill Clinton is 15th -- the same spot he held in 2009 but up 6 spots from his initial ranking in 2000.

The lowest ranked modern president is George W. Bush at 33rd in 2017, up from 36th in 2009. The worst-rated president overall is James Buchanan, who served from 1857 to 1861. (Trump wasn't included in the C-SPAN survey since he only assumed the presidency in January 2017.)

While there is no ranking of the presidents by "presidential-ness" in the C-SPAN survey, there are rankings of each man in 10 specific categories considered essential to presidential success (or failure).

On "public persuasion " -- which is kind of like being "presidential" -- FDR is ranked No. 1 followed by Teddy Roosevelt, Lincoln, Washington and Ronald Reagan. (Clinton is 9th. Obama is 10th. Bush is 25th.)

On "vision/setting an agenda" -- again, sort of "presidential" -- the top 5 goes like this: Lincoln, Washington, FDR, Teddy Roosevelt and Thomas Jefferson. (Obama is 12th, Clinton 19th, Bush 26th.)

On "moral authority" -- another piece of being "presidential" -- it's Washington, Lincoln, FDR, Dwight Eisenhower and Teddy Roosevelt. (Obama is 7th, Bush is 34th and Clinton is 38th.)

In short: If Trump wants to slide into the second spot behind Lincoln, he's got some work to do. Look out George Washington!