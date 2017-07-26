Scaramucci: Don't expect 'instant cure' on health care

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said the day after the Senate opened an uncertain debate on health care that people should not expect an immediate, comprehensive fix to the nation's health care problems.
"If you're expecting an instant panacea or an instant cure, it's not going to be provided by anybody here in Washington," Scaramucci said on CNN's "New Day" Wednesday.
Scaramucci cast the current deliberations in Congress on repealing Obamacare as incremental steps on health care.
After several delays, Senate Republicans voted Tuesday to begin the floor debate on health care. By Tuesday night, the Senate had voted down a Republican plan to repeal and replace much of Obamacare.
They are expected on Wednesday to continue the health care debate, and it is unclear what a final bill could look like.
Scaramucci seemed to dismiss the nuances of the debate and advised senators to move forward with something on health care.
"Don't focus on the micro nature of this today if you're a senator," Scaramucci said.
He lamented not being able to push through a major overhaul on health care, and said "we have to start with incrementalism" on the issue because of the "webs in Washington."
As for Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whom President Donald Trump has publicly complained about and left open the possibility of firing, Scaramucci said he advised all Cabinet members to "have a tough skin."
Asked if Trump had talked directly with Sessions, Scaramucci said, "I don't know the answer."