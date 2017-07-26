Scaramucci: Don't expect 'instant cure' on health care

Story highlights Scaramucci cast the current deliberations in Congress on repealing Obamacare as incremental steps

Asked if Trump had talked directly with AG Jeff Sessions, Scaramucci said, "I don't know the answer"

Washington (CNN) White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said the day after the Senate opened an uncertain debate on health care that people should not expect an immediate, comprehensive fix to the nation's health care problems.

"If you're expecting an instant panacea or an instant cure, it's not going to be provided by anybody here in Washington," Scaramucci said on CNN's "New Day" Wednesday.

Scaramucci cast the current deliberations in Congress on repealing Obamacare as incremental steps on health care.

JUST WATCHED Scaramucci spars with Cuomo over Sessions Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Scaramucci spars with Cuomo over Sessions 01:35

After several delays, Senate Republicans voted Tuesday to begin the floor debate on health care. By Tuesday night, the Senate had voted down a Republican plan to repeal and replace much of Obamacare.

They are expected on Wednesday to continue the health care debate, and it is unclear what a final bill could look like.

Read More