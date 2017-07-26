If Trump offers you a job, don't take it

Story highlights Flynn, Sessions and Spicer ran into a high-pressure salesman with an apex predator's eye for weakness

They wound up in a world of hurt after accepting high-level jobs offered by Trump

Michael D'Antonio, a CNN contributor, is the author of the book "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success" (St. Martin's Press). The opinions expressed in this commentary are his

(CNN) General Michael Flynn bought in during what you could call the pre-opening sales period, when an eager purchaser could get the best deal.

He joined the Trump campaign early and became national security advisor to the President. Jeff Sessions was another early-purchaser , becoming the first senator to stand up for Trump. He was named attorney general. Sean Spicer was a latecomer, but anted up his credibility. It bought him the job of White House press secretary.

Today, Flynn is in legal peril after being forced to resign after 23 days on the job after the White House was warned he had misled the administration about his contacts with Russians. Freshly unemployed, Spicer faces professional disgrace after expending much of his credibility in support of Trump's myriad lies and having a new man installed above him. And Sessions is being undermined by the President, who has hit him with a barrage of humiliating social media posts , including, "Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes."

Although each of the President's loyalists has suffered in a unique way, their experience with the President has followed a pattern. Flynn, Spicer, and Sessions were players in the game of politics and policy who never quite earned superstar status. Then came Trump, with his billionaire's swagger and his private aircraft, insisting that the old rules no longer apply. He offered them sudden promotions that likely fulfilled their long-life dreams. The deals were too good to pass up, so they bought.

How did the President's men, each blessed with enough competence and intelligence to at least reach the big leagues, wind up in such a world of hurt? The answer is that they ran into a high-pressure salesman with an apex predator's eye for weakness and an instinct for exploiting it.